Ally 400 NASCAR Cup night race at Nashville Superspeedway delivers its best TV ratings

The third annual Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway earned its highest national television ratings.

The NBC Sports' broadcast race, won by Nashville-based Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain, achieved a total audience delivery of 3.23 million viewers. The race became the second-highest rated opener for NBC since Daytona in 2017 and surpassed last year’s weather-delayed Ally 400 by 9%.The Ally 400 outperformed NBC’s average 2022 race viewership by 16%.

The regional rating also was up with Charlotte leading all markets with a 4.80 rating. The top 10 markets nationally included Greensboro, Greenville, Knoxville, Birmingham, Buffalo, Louisville, Nashville, Indianapolis and Raleigh-Durham.

It was the first time the race was broadcast in prime time.It also was the second time the race was sold out (38,000 capacity).

Chastain won the pole for the first time in his career and then dominated the race for his first win of the 2023 season. He had the fastest car on the track and won 99 laps.

Martin Truex Jr. finished second, 0.789 seconds behind Chastain, and Denny Hamlin was third. Ally 400 2022 champion Chase Elliott was fourth, and 2021 winner Kyle Larson was fifth.

