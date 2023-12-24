The Allure of Mountain West Football

The college football landscape looks dramatically different today than it did a few years ago. As conferences like the Southeastern Conference and Big Ten grow, even Power 5 conferences like the Pac-12 are going by the wayside. What is left for the rest of college football, then? While the biggest conferences get most of the airtime and recognition, mid-major conferences like the Mountain West create the most loyal fanbases and fierce rivalries. Let’s take a look at what makes Mountain West football special.

Conference Realignment Creates a New Western Field

Prior to the major conference realignments of the late 2010s and early 2020s, college football fans watched the 1996 realignment. During that time, what was the Big Eight merged with four members of the Southwest Conference to form what is now the Big 12. At that time, the Western Athletic Conference planned to expand, adding Rice University, Southern Methodist University (SMU), and Texas Christian University (TCU), three of the remaining four SWC schools. The WAC also added San Jose State University, UNLV, and the University of Tulsa, giving the newly aligned conference 16 teams in total.

The expansion was filled with turmoil as the new WAC members bucked up against the established members. There were also geographic struggles, with one group of schools in the Pacific region and another in the Mountain region, impacting football lines. As a result, BYU and Utah proposed a permanent split of the conference into two eight-team divisions, eventually leading to BYU, Utah, Air Force, Colorado State, Wyoming, New Mexico, San Diego State, TCU, and UNLV, leaving the conference entirely to form a new conference called the Mountain West.

Since then, Boise State, Fresno State, Nevada, Utah State, and San Jose have joined with BYU, Utah, and TCU have left for Power 5 conferences.

A Rich History of Football Success Begins: 2004 Utah Utes

Despite being a mid-major conference, the Mountain West has seen major success even at the BCS level. The most notable being the 2004 Utah Utes, led by future number one overall pick Alex Smith and future Florida and Ohio State national championship coach Urban Meyer. They entered the season with moderate expectations, winning the Mountain West in 2003 and finishing the season ranked #21 nationally. Smith’s strong play contributed, throwing just three interceptions in 11 games and rushing for nearly 500 yards. However, nobody could have expected what happened next.

Meyer and Smith took things to another level, going undefeated, winning the Mountain West again, and finishing the season ranked fourth in the country. Only the 2008 Utes and 2010 TCU teams finished a season ranked higher, but only after the 2004 proved they belonged. After throwing just 15 touchdowns in 2003, Smith more than doubled that total with 32 in 2004, throwing just four interceptions and running for over 600 yards. He accounted for 42 total touchdowns in a season that ended with Utah thumping #19 ranked Pittsburgh 35-7, proving the Mountain West brought legitimate football programs to the BCS table.

Taking the Mountain West to Another Level: 2008 Utes

The 2004 Utah season was a landmark for the conference both in football and basketball. Both Smith and Utah center Andrew Bogut went #1 overall in the NFL and NBA drafts, respectively, while Meyer landed a premiere job at Florida. However, the 2008 squad took the conference to another level.

Led by head coach Kyle Whittingham and senior quarterback Brian Johnson, the Utes again went undefeated, won the Mountain West, and finished the season ranked #2 in the country. They reached another BCS Bowl Game, this time the Sugar Bowl, but they faced a Nick Saban-coached Alabama team this time. Just like in 2004, the Utes dominated, leading 21-0 after the first quarter, ultimately beating the Crimson Tide 31-7.

Source: Connor Coyne via Unsplash

Conference Realignment and Current Challenges

While the Mountain West has a rich history, it’s in its most crucial moments. The massive conference realignments of the late 2010s hurt the Mountain West, losing TCU, Utah, and BYU, three of its best programs. In fact, Utah and TCU have the three greatest seasons in conference history. With the significant changes that continued into the 2020s, the Mountain West ended the 2023 season with one of the worst seasons in conference history. For just the 5th time in the 25-year history of the conference, no team finished the season in the Associated Press Top 25. No team got a single vote in the last two ballots.

However, the dramatic changes to the Pac-12 have led to a golden opportunity for the conference. It was announced that Oregon State and Washington State finalized a scheduling alliance with the Mountain West, hopefully leading to a more competitive field.

What Is Next for Mountain West Football?

The Mountain West has a long history of great football teams and moments, from the success of the Utah Utes to the epic Statue of Liberty play from Boise State in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma. While the conference has struggled with realignment, the future is bright thanks to added competition from the Pac-12. The allure of Mountain West football will undoubtedly continue well into the future.

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire