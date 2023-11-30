After allowing 48 points and 600 yards, can Lakeland's defense bounce back against Buchholz?

LAKELAND — Lakeland’s defense held Lake Minneola to 1 yard of offense and two incomplete passes on the Hawks’ first five plays of the game. On its sixth, however, Jackson Hughes hit wide receiver Braylon Knauth for a 40-yard completion, and from there the floodgates opened. While the offense was piling up 77 points and more than 700 yards of offense, the defense was allowing 48 points and more than 600 yards.

Needless to say, the Dreadnaughts’ defensive players are determined to show everyone that the game was an anomaly, and they focused on getting back to playing the style of tough defense they typically play.

“Everyone has the mindset of working and finishing the job as a team,” linebacker Malik Morris said.

Lakeland can take another step toward finishing the job when it travels to Gainesville to play Buchholz at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Class 4S state semifinals.

Linebackers Malik Morris, left, and Joshua Smith, two of Lakelands defensive leaders, look to lead the Dreadnaughts' defense back to form against Gainesville Buchholz in Friday' Class 4S state semifinal.

Against Lake Minneola, each team nearly scored at will. The Dreadnaught had early stops to turn a 14-7 deficit into a 28-14 lead and maintained a one or two-score lead until Jameson Young’ interception — with Lake Minneola on the verge of scoring again — in the fourth quarter led to another Lakeland scored. So instead of potentially leading by 14 with the Hawks still in striking distance, Lakeland led by 28 and was able to survive Lake Minneola’s offensive onslaught.

“It wasn’t about survival because we knew we were going to come out and do what we had to do to get the W,” linebacker Joshua Smith said. “We weren’t satisfied. They scored way too many points on us. We weren’t happy (about the performance), we were just happy to catch the W. We were unsatisfied with how many points they scored.”

Lakeland coach Marvin Frazier remains confident in his team’s defense and isn’t overreacting.

“I don’t think we need to panic over the Lake Minneola game defensively,” Frazier said. “The reality is the game plan we had is similar to the spring game and what we did the first time we beat them. So you’re talking about a defensive game plan that we used three times in a matter of 12 months. Whenever that’s the case, that’s going to favor the offense because you’re familiar with who you’re playing and what they’re trying to do to you. So that’s a really, really, really good offense and we played them three times in 12 months so they came up with wrinkles to hurt us.

“And that’s the same thing we did to their defense. We played them three times now, so we kind of knew how they were going to line up and what they were going to give us. So I think that’s why you saw the offensive explosion. It’s easier when you play someone multiple times in football to offensively have something ready for their defense. You can only do so much defensively really to prepare to stop someone. Offensively, you can come up with everything in the book to prepare for them.”

Lakeland's Joshua Smith (8) reaches out to tackle St. Joseph's Prep quarterback Samaj James in an early-season game. One of the defensive leaders, Smith is looking to help the Dreadnaughts' defense rebound from giving up 48 points against Lake Minneola.

Lake Minneola used a lot of motion that they hadn’t used before to counter what Lakeland was doing defensively. The Hawks moved players around, like putting a receiver in the backfield, to find ways of creating mismatches or getting players open.

“It was one of those games where if you’re a fan, it’s going to be an offensive treat,” Frazier said. “There was no way around it.”

There things, of course, that the Dreadnaughts are looking to fix going forward, regardless of the competition. Lakeland had no sacks or quarterback hurries in the game, so they’re looking to get the pass russ going again. Lakeland also had just 10 men on the field on three of the touchdowns, so that’s another area to cleanup.

Lakeland wanted to run the ball and control the clock, but the offense offense scored so quickly, that the defense was right back on the field. The defense got worn down like it would if the offense went three-and-out, but at least the short possessions ended in points.

Lakeland linebacker Malik Morris (0) returns an interception against Winter Haven in a midseason game. Morris is one of the leaders of the defense that is looking to rebound on Friday against Buchholz.

“The game plan was to run the ball and kick clock,” Frazier said. “We’re scoring quick, but our guys were getting worn down. We need to do a better job of rotating to keep them fresh.”

Buchholz will pose another challenge for Lakeland, especially the passing defense. Quarterback Trace Johnson has thrown for more than 2,000 yards, and the Bobcats put up 41.0 points per game. Frazier, however, pointed out that Buchholz’s passing game and Lake Minneola’s passing games are different. Lake Minneola has smaller but faster receivers. Buchholz’s receivers aren’t as fast but are bigger, giving Lakeland defensive backs like Young, Keon Young and Carlos Mitchell a lot to handle.

With a lot on the line and another formidible team in front of them, the Dreadnaughts have quickly put last week’s game behind them. They’re looking to return to the defense that did not allow a point in six games – one game, the offense allowed a safety – and gave up fewere than 12 points in two more games.

“Defensively, we were embarrassed,” Frazier said. “That’s the best time for a group as talented as we are, to be embarrassed, we knew Monday’s practice was going to be a good one. We got their attention and they listened to every little thing we had to say.”

Said Smith: “We’re coming in locked in, ready to go.”

