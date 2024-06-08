‘It allowed me to be stronger at Arsenal’ – Arsenal’s William Saliba on his time at Marseille

In an interview with L’Équipe, Arsenal centre-back William Saliba (23) was asked about his season spent on loan with Marseille and the impact that this had on his development since returning to the Premier League.

The Arsenal defender joined Marseille on loan in 2021. Saliba instantly became a fan favourite in the fans at the Stade Vélodrome and played 52 matches for OM across the 2021/22 season before returning to Arsenal. The 23-year-old was even open to making his stay at Marseille a permanent one.

However, this move never materialised and he has since gone on to become one of the best defenders in the Premier League for Arsenal. The Gunners had the best defence in the English top flight last season, only conceding 29 goals across the season.

Saliba believes his season at Les Olympiens has been largely responsible for his transformative impact at Arsenal, “I was good from the first matches with Marseille, I loved the club and I think we could have come away with a title in that season. Thanks to this season, I was able to come back to Arsenal stronger.”

GFFN | Liam Wraith