Are we allowed call Nick Saban ‘Nick’?

When addressing one of the most successful and powerful figures in the sport of football, what would you call him?

Nick Saban? Nick? Saban? Coach? G.O.A.T?

Well, according to Alabama football head coach Nick Saban, you can address him as just about anything.

It has been a topic of discussion in the past, with some claiming he must be addressed as ‘Coach Saban.’

Yesterday, during SWAC media day, Jackson State head coach, Deion Sanders, told a reporter, who called him “Deion,” that, “You don’t call Nick Saban, ‘Nick.’ Don’t call me Deion,” Sanders said.

Sanders, who has countless nicknames, also went on to say that Saban would “cuss out” a reporter who addressed him by his first name.

However, that’s just not the case. Saban doesn’t really seem to care. In fact, he spoke about it today.

So how does Nick Saban like to be addressed? “I respond to just about anything. I’ve been called just about everything.” Adds: “It’s not something important to me.” — Alex Scarborough (@AlexS_ESPN) July 21, 2021

And to top it all off, Saban met with reporters today at SEC media days, and he was called ‘Nick’ roughly eight times.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion.