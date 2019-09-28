Allmendinger wins wild Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Roval

Jim Utter
Motorsport

Allmendinger got a good jump on Austin Cindric on a restart with three of 67 laps remaining and easily held off Tyler Reddick to win Saturday’s Drive for the Cure 250 on the Charlotte Roval.

The win is the first in a NASCAR national series for Allmendinger since his lone Cup Series victory in 2014 at Watkins Glen (N.Y.). It’s the third Xfinity Series win of his career.

“Whooo! Damn, I’m tired – thank you everybody!” Allmendinger said after exiting his No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet. “I can’t thank Matt Kaulig enough, first of all. He put his belief in me, wanting me to come here and help build this team.

“I have to thank Tyler Reddick – he’s phenomenal. He told me when I got here I needed to get better on the road courses because he out-qualified me in every race lately and even beat me in a couple. 

“I knew with him behind me, I could be defensive on the right-side and give myself an angle and Tyler wouldn’t shove down in there. I appreciate that. I tried to change the restarts up enough each time but you can only do so much. I knew once we got into clear air this thing was good. In traffic, it was a struggle.”

Cindric ended up third, Justin Allgaier was fourth and Noah Gragson – who started the race from the rear of the field in a backup car – ended up fifth.

Rounding out the top-10 were Alex Labbe, John Hunter Nemechek, Cole Custer, Chase Briscoe and Ryan Truex.

On Lap 48, Allmendinger went to the inside of Christopher Bell exiting Turn 8 and moved into the lead for the first time.

With 13 laps remaining in the race, Allmendinger had opened up an almost 2-second lead over Bell as Cindric ran third.

On Lap 55, Briscoe got around Cindric in Turn 10 to move into the third position.

Shortly after Briscoe and Bell ran side-by-side on the exit of the frontstretch chicane on Lap 58, Bell went off course. Then as the two raced into Turn 2, Bell spun Briscoe to bring out a caution.

Bell was penalized for missing the chicane and had to restart the race from the rear of the field. On the restart on Lap 61, Allmendinger remained in the lead followed by Cindric and Reddick.

"I definitely drove it down in there, but in (Turns) 1 and 2 I felt like I left him plenty of room and just got tagged," Briscoe said. "Had a car good enough to win and ended up ninth with it."   On Lap 61, Josh Williams got into Ray Black Jr. exiting the frontstretch chicane and spun into the wall, wrecking hard to bring out another caution. On the restart on Lap 65, Allmendinger led followed by Cindric and Reddick.  

Stage 2 

Custer inherited the lead when several drivers elected to pit before the end of the stage and held off Briscoe to take the Stage 2 win.

Reddick finished third, Allgaier was fourth and Gragson completed the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, those drivers who had not yet pit did so, which allowed Custer to stay out and inherit the lead.

The race returned to green on Lap 25 with Custer out front followed by Bell, Harrison Burton, Allmendinger and Reddick.

Bell got around Custer in Turn 3 to take the lead for the first time in the race.

With 10 laps to go in the second stage, Bell held about a 1-second lead over Allmendinger with Custer running in third.

On Lap 32, both Nemechek and Preston Pardus drove through the frontstretch chicane and had to serve a stop-and-go penalty.

After 35 laps, Bell was able to expand his lead slightly on Allmendinger. Custer remained third, Cindric was fourth and Briscoe was fifth.

Cindric elected to pit on Lap 37 as did Truex and Will Rodgers. Burton pit on Lap 38 as well.

Both Bell and Allmendinger decided to pit on Lap 38, which turned the lead back over to Custer with two laps remaining.

Stage 1 

Briscoe held off Cindric on his way to leading every lap and winning Stage 1.

Allgaier was third, Labbe fourth and Jeremy Clements completed the top-five.

Briscoe started on the pole and managed to keep the lead on the first lap despite a pile-up at the backstretch chicane. 

Reddick missed both the backstretch and frontstretch chicane and had to serve penalties for both, which send him back to 22nd.

Caution was displayed on Lap 3 as David Starr’s No. 52 Chevrolet came to a stop on the track. The race returned to green on Lap 6 with Briscoe continuing to lead the way followed by Cindric and Custer.

Playoff contender Justin Haley had to take his No. 11 Chevrolet to the garage after suffering a broken sway-bar.

With 10 laps remaining in the first stage, Briscoe had built up about a 1-second lead over Cindric while Custer remained in third. Haley returned to the track after making repairs, but six laps down.

On Lap 16, Burton had to make a stop-and-go penalty on the track for blowing through the backstretch chicane. Allmendinger had to do the same one lap later.

Several drivers elected to pit on Lap 18 for new tires and fuel, including Bell, Reddick, Allmendinger and Rodgers.

1

10

United States
United States

 A.J. Allmendinger 

 

Chevrolet

67

 

20

 

 

 

2

2

United States
United States

 Tyler Reddick 

 

Chevrolet

67

2.386

1

 

 

 

3

22

United States
United States

 Austin Cindric 

 

Ford

67

2.967

1

 

 

 

4

7

United States
United States

 Justin Allgaier 

 

Chevrolet

67

3.169

 

 

 

 

5

9

United States
United States

 Noah Gragson 

 

Chevrolet

67

3.701

 

 

 

 

6

90

Canada
Canada

 Alex Labbé 

 

Chevrolet

67

4.248

 

 

 

 

7

23

United States
United States

 John Hunter Nemechek 

 

Chevrolet

67

4.612

 

 

 

 

8

00

United States
United States

 Cole Custer 

 

Ford

67

4.960

5

 

 

 

9

98

United States
United States

 Chase Briscoe 

 

Ford

67

5.528

21

 

 

 

10

8

United States
United States

 Ryan Truex 

 

Chevrolet

67

8.065

 

 

 

 

11

51

United States
United States

 Jeremy Clements 

 

Chevrolet

67

10.949

 

 

 

 

12

20

United States
United States

 Christopher Bell 

 

Toyota

67

11.619

19

 

 

 

13

18

United States
United States

 Harrison Burton 

 

Toyota

67

12.410

 

 

 

 

14

0

Lawason Aschenbach 

 

Chevrolet

67

13.143

 

 

 

 

15

1

United States
United States

 Michael Annett 

 

Chevrolet

67

13.775

 

 

 

 

16

19

United States
United States

 Brandon Jones 

 

Toyota

67

14.203

 

 

 

 

17

68

United States
United States

 Brandon Brown 

 

Chevrolet

67

14.939

 

 

 

 

18

66

United States
United States

 Timmy Hill 

 

Toyota

67

15.490

 

 

 

 

19

01

United States
United States

 Stephen Leicht 

 

Chevrolet

67

16.399

 

 

 

 

20

36

United States
United States

 Josh Williams 

 

Chevrolet

67

18.853

 

 

 

 

21

35

United States
United States

 Joey Gase 

 

Toyota

67

19.513

 

 

 

 

22

74

United States
United States

 Joe Nemechek 

 

Chevrolet

67

20.481

 

 

 

 

23

15

United States
United States

 B.J. McLeod 

 

Chevrolet

67

21.134

 

 

 

 

24

99

United States
United States

 Cody Ware 

 

Toyota

67

21.806

 

 

 

 

25

5

United States
United States

 Vinnie Miller 

 

Toyota

67

26.457

 

 

 

 

26

93

United States
United States

 Josh Bilicki 

 

Chevrolet

67

31.786

 

 

 

 

27

43

Preston Pardus 

 

Chevrolet

67

40.536

 

 

 

 

28

86

United States
United States

 Will Rodgers 

 

Chevrolet

67

49.966

 

 

 

 

29

08

United States
United States

 Gray Gaulding 

 

Chevrolet

67

1'35.694

 

 

 

 

30

39

United States
United States

 Ryan Sieg 

 

Chevrolet

65

2 laps

 

 

 

 

31

11

United States
United States

 Justin Haley 

 

Chevrolet

61

6 laps

 

 

 

 

32

07

United States
United States

 Ray Black Jr. 

 

Chevrolet

60

7 laps

 

 

 

 

33

4

United States
United States

 Garrett Smithley 

 

Chevrolet

54

13 laps

 

 

 

 

34

52

United States
United States

 David Starr 

 

Chevrolet

28

39 laps

 

 

 

 

35

61

Tommy Joe 

 

Toyota

26

41 laps

 

 

 

 

36

13

United States
United States

 Chad Finchum 

 

Toyota

26

41 laps

 

 

 

 

37

38

United States
United States

 Bayley Currey 

 

Chevrolet

10

57 laps

 

 

 

 

38

78

United States
United States

 J.J. Yeley 

 

Toyota

5

62 laps

 

 

 

 

