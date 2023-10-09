Allmendinger wins, Reddick knocks out Keselowski at Charlotte ROVAL
Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg breaks down the results of Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 race — which cut the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs field down to eight drivers.
Tyler Reddick jumped into the top eight ahead of the third round of the playoffs with a sixth-place finish.
Three of Reddick's five career wins have come on road courses. A fourth gets him into the third round of the playoffs.
NASCAR has owned Iowa Speedway since 2013 but hasn't hosted a national series race at the track since 2019.
NASCAR will run on the 2.5-mile Indianapolis oval in 2024.
Busch has four finishes outside the top 30 over his past 11 races and sits last among playoff drivers after crashing at Texas.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoff field will be cut from 12 to eight this weekend as the tour shifts to the treacherous Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
