Allmendinger wins pole at Road America in Wisconsin

The Associated Press
Austin Cindric (22) passes AJ Allmendinger with one lap to go on his way to victory at the Zippo 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Watkins Glen International, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Watkins Glen, New York. (AP Photo/John Munson)

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) -- AJ Allmendinger turned a lap of 109.792 mph during qualifying on Saturday to earn pole position for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Road America.

Matt DiBenedetto qualified second at the 4.048-mile road course, followed by Austin Cindric, Cole Custer and Noah Gragson. Series points leader Tyler Riddick was sixth.

Allmendinger won NASCAR's second-tier series race at Road America in 2013.

