Allmendinger tops first Xfinity practice on IMS road course
Allmendinger, who has four NASCAR road course wins to his credit (three in Xfinity and one in Cup), paced the first practice session with an average lap speed of 97.392 mph.
He was the only drive to eclipse the 97 mph on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn course, which is also used by the IndyCar Series.
Austin Cindric ended up second (96.803 mph) and series points leader Chase Briscoe was third (96.470 mph). Justin Haley (96.213 mph) and Justin Allgaier (95.976 mph) completed the top-five.
Rounding out the top-10 speeds were Jeremy Clements, Noah Gragson, Josh Bilicki, Ross Chastain and Preston Pardus.
The @IMS Road Course: four tires, optional. pic.twitter.com/PTvEzTfxm1
— NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) July 3, 2020
There weren’t any serious incidents during the session.
Ryan Sieg spun once off Turn 12 and Josh Williams drove off course once but was able to continue on without damage.
The first of (probably) many lockups we'll see around the @IMS road course this weekend. pic.twitter.com/VDAXaYdY2s
— NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) July 3, 2020
1
16
Chevrolet
5
1'30.155
97.392
2
22
Ford
10
1'30.703
0.548
0.548
96.804
3
98
Ford
9
1'31.016
0.861
0.313
96.471
4
11
Chevrolet
8
1'31.260
1.105
0.244
96.213
5
7
Chevrolet
13
1'31.485
1.330
0.225
95.976
6
51
Chevrolet
12
1'31.801
1.646
0.316
95.646
7
9
Chevrolet
18
1'31.858
1.703
0.057
95.587
8
99
Toyota
5
1'32.197
2.042
0.339
95.235
9
10
Chevrolet
9
1'32.241
2.086
0.044
95.190
10
36
Preston Pardus
Chevrolet
7
1'32.257
2.102
0.016
95.173
11
19
Toyota
10
1'32.306
2.151
0.049
95.123
12
18
Riley Herbst
Toyota
13
1'32.356
2.201
0.050
95.071
13
20
Toyota
17
1'32.578
2.423
0.222
94.843
14
21
Anthony Alfredo
Chevrolet
12
1'32.601
2.446
0.023
94.820
15
8
Chevrolet
12
1'32.626
2.471
0.025
94.794
16
90
Chevrolet
7
1'32.793
2.638
0.167
94.624
17
07
Chevrolet
9
1'32.904
2.749
0.111
94.510
18
1
Chevrolet
19
1'33.113
2.958
0.209
94.298
19
02
Chevrolet
5
1'33.641
3.486
0.528
93.767
20
26
Toyota
7
1'33.675
3.520
0.034
93.733
21
61
Toyota
7
1'34.185
4.030
0.510
93.225
22
44
Chevrolet
10
1'34.306
4.151
0.121
93.105
23
68
Chevrolet
7
1'34.317
4.162
0.011
93.095
24
13
Toyota
4
1'34.320
4.165
0.003
93.092
25
93
Chevrolet
4
1'34.338
4.183
0.018
93.074
26
92
Chevrolet
10
1'34.684
4.529
0.346
92.734
27
15
Chevrolet
3
1'35.302
5.147
0.618
92.132
28
47
Chevrolet
1
1'35.952
5.797
0.650
91.508
29
0
Chevrolet
10
1'36.503
6.348
0.551
90.986
30
39
Chevrolet
7
1'36.877
6.722
0.374
90.635
31
08
Joe Jr.
Chevrolet
13
1'37.460
7.305
0.583
90.092
32
74
Chevrolet
1
1'38.025
7.870
0.565
89.573
33
52
Kody Vanderwal
Chevrolet
2
1'39.773
9.618
1.748
88.004
34
4
Chevrolet
1
1'47.378
17.223
7.605
81.771