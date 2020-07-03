Allmendinger tops first Xfinity practice on IMS road course

Jim Utter
Motorsport

Allmendinger, who has four NASCAR road course wins to his credit (three in Xfinity and one in Cup), paced the first practice session with an average lap speed of 97.392 mph.

He was the only drive to eclipse the 97 mph on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn course, which is also used by the IndyCar Series.

Austin Cindric ended up second (96.803 mph) and series points leader Chase Briscoe was third (96.470 mph). Justin Haley (96.213 mph) and Justin Allgaier (95.976 mph) completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 speeds were Jeremy Clements, Noah Gragson, Josh Bilicki, Ross Chastain and Preston Pardus.

There weren’t any serious incidents during the session.

Ryan Sieg spun once off Turn 12 and Josh Williams drove off course once but was able to continue on without damage.

1

16

United States
United States

 A.J. Allmendinger

Chevrolet

5

1'30.155

 

 

97.392

2

22

United States
United States

 Austin Cindric

Ford

10

1'30.703

0.548

0.548

96.804

3

98

United States
United States

 Chase Briscoe

Ford

9

1'31.016

0.861

0.313

96.471

4

11

United States
United States

 Justin Haley

Chevrolet

8

1'31.260

1.105

0.244

96.213

5

7

United States
United States

 Justin Allgaier

Chevrolet

13

1'31.485

1.330

0.225

95.976

6

51

United States
United States

 Jeremy Clements

Chevrolet

12

1'31.801

1.646

0.316

95.646

7

9

United States
United States

 Noah Gragson

Chevrolet

18

1'31.858

1.703

0.057

95.587

8

99

United States
United States

 Josh Bilicki

Toyota

5

1'32.197

2.042

0.339

95.235

9

10

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain

Chevrolet

9

1'32.241

2.086

0.044

95.190

10

36

Preston Pardus

Chevrolet

7

1'32.257

2.102

0.016

95.173

11

19

United States
United States

 Brandon Jones

Toyota

10

1'32.306

2.151

0.049

95.123

12

18

Riley Herbst

Toyota

13

1'32.356

2.201

0.050

95.071

13

20

United States
United States

 Harrison Burton

Toyota

17

1'32.578

2.423

0.222

94.843

14

21

Anthony Alfredo

Chevrolet

12

1'32.601

2.446

0.023

94.820

15

8

United States
United States

 Jeb Burton

Chevrolet

12

1'32.626

2.471

0.025

94.794

16

90

Canada
Canada

 Alex Labbé

Chevrolet

7

1'32.793

2.638

0.167

94.624

17

07

United States
United States

 Jade Buford

Chevrolet

9

1'32.904

2.749

0.111

94.510

18

1

United States
United States

 Michael Annett

Chevrolet

19

1'33.113

2.958

0.209

94.298

19

02

United States
United States

 Brett Moffitt

Chevrolet

5

1'33.641

3.486

0.528

93.767

20

26

United States
United States

 Brandon Gdovic

Toyota

7

1'33.675

3.520

0.034

93.733

21

61

United States
United States

 Stephen Leicht

Toyota

7

1'34.185

4.030

0.510

93.225

22

44

United States
United States

 Tommy Joe Martins

Chevrolet

10

1'34.306

4.151

0.121

93.105

23

68

United States
United States

 Brandon Brown

Chevrolet

7

1'34.317

4.162

0.011

93.095

24

13

United States
United States

 Timmy Hill

Toyota

4

1'34.320

4.165

0.003

93.092

25

93

United States
United States

 Myatt Snider

Chevrolet

4

1'34.338

4.183

0.018

93.074

26

92

United States
United States

 Josh Williams

Chevrolet

10

1'34.684

4.529

0.346

92.734

27

15

United States
United States

 Jeffrey Earnhardt

Chevrolet

3

1'35.302

5.147

0.618

92.132

28

47

United States
United States

 Kyle Weatherman

Chevrolet

1

1'35.952

5.797

0.650

91.508

29

0

United States
United States

 Mike Wallace

Chevrolet

10

1'36.503

6.348

0.551

90.986

30

39

United States
United States

 Ryan Sieg

Chevrolet

7

1'36.877

6.722

0.374

90.635

31

08

Joe Jr.

Chevrolet

13

1'37.460

7.305

0.583

90.092

32

74

United States
United States

 Bayley Currey

Chevrolet

1

1'38.025

7.870

0.565

89.573

33

52

Kody Vanderwal

Chevrolet

2

1'39.773

9.618

1.748

88.004

34

4

United States
United States

 Jesse Little

Chevrolet

1

1'47.378

17.223

7.605

81.771

