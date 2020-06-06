Allmendinger surprises with first NASCAR oval win at Atlanta

Jim Utter
Motorsport

During the final round of pit stops, Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe and Justin Allgaier – who all had contended for the win – were caught speeding on pit road and had to restart from the rear of the field on the final restart.

That left Allmendinger in the lead when the race returned to green on Lap 130 of 163. He held off a serious challenge from last week’s winner, Noah Gragson, but held on for the win at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“Matt Kaulig, if you’re listening, I love you,” Allmendinger said over his team radio as he took the checkered flag. “Thank you guys so much. All I ever wanted to do was win on a damn oval!”

The win is Allmendinger’s third in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and fourth overall in NASCAR national series competition.

The three previous victories had all come on road course for Allmendinger, who started his career in open-wheel racing. He has been running a part-time schedule in the Xfinity Series this season.

“This car was awesome. It’s Atlanta and you’re trying to figure out how much tire to use early. The car was so good on long runs – the car was better than the driver,” Allmendinger said. “Once I got in the lead, I was just trying to hit my marks, which is hard to do.

“Matt Kaulig, you’re the man let’s party!”

Gragson finished second and collected the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus after overcoming a pit road penalty of his own. Justin Haley finished third, Daniel Hemric was fourth and Harrison Burton completed the top-five.

Allmendinger, Gragson, Haley and Hemric are all qualified to compete for the $100,000 bonus again next weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Josh Williams spun in Turn 3 on Lap 98 after contact from Joe Graf Jr. to bring out a caution. Most of the lead-lap cars elected to pit but Michael Annett stayed out and inherited the lead. Briscoe was first off pit road.

On the restart on Lap 103, Annett led the way followed by Briscoe, Allgaier and Cindric. Gragson had to start from the rear of the field for driving through too many pit boxes.

Cindric powered into the second spot shortly after the restart.

Vinnie Miller spun off Turn 2 on Lap 125 to bring out a caution. All the lead-lap cars elected to pit with Briscoe the first off pit road. However, Briscoe, Cindric and Allgaier were all penalized for speeding on pit road and had to restart from the rear of the field.

That left Allmendinger as the new leader when the race returned to green on Lap 130. He was followed by Gragson, Haley and Brandon Jones. Allgaier restarted 24th, Briscoe 25th and Cindric 27th.

With 25 laps to go, Allmendinger held a 1.2-second lead over Gragson as Haley ran third.

With 15 laps remaining, Allmendinger had settled into a 1.7-second lead over Gragson while Haley remained in third. Of the three drivers who suffered speeding penalties on the previous stop, Allgaier had improved the most positions, running in eighth.

Stage 2

Cindric completed a sweep of the first two stages, holding off Briscoe for the Stage 2 victory.

Ross Chastain was third, Hemric fourth and Allmendinger completed the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, all the lead-lap cars elected to pit with Cindric the first off pit road.

On the restart on Lap 48, Cindric led the way followed by Chastain, Briscoe and Gragson. Haley had to restart from the rear for having a crew member over the wall too soon during his pit stop.

With 25 laps to go in the second stage, Cindric had built up a 2.5-second lead over Chastain while Gragson had moved into third.

On Lap 62, Briscoe moved into third, while Hemric took over the fourth spot and Gragson dropped to fifth.

Riley Herbst spun off Turn 2 on Lap 68 to bring out a caution. A handful of drivers elected to pit and Cindric continued to lead the way on the restart on Lap 74.

With five laps to go in the second stage, Cindric maintained a small lead over Briscoe while Chastain moved into third.

Stage 1

Cindric, on fresh tires, made short work of the field after his pit stops and cruised to the Stage 1 win, claiming victory by more than 9 seconds over Chastain.

Haley was third, Allgaier fourth and Hemric was fifth.

Gragson, who started on the pole due to a random draw, led the first five laps until Cindric got around him to take the lead on Lap 6.

On Lap 17, Tommy Joe Martins spun around on the backstretch to bring out a caution. NASCAR elected to designate this the competition caution. Most of the lead-lap cars remained on the track but Cindric and Briscoe pit.

On the restart on Lap 22, Haley led the way followed by Hemric, Allgaier and Gragson.

Cindric, who restarted 22nd on fresh tires, got up to second in four laps and reclaimed the lead on Lap 26.

With 10 laps remaining in the first stage, Cindric had built up a nearly 4-second lead over Chastain while Haley ran third, 4.8 seconds behind the leader.

Martins had to start the race from the rear of the field for unapproved adjustments after impound.

1

16

United States
United States

 A.J. Allmendinger

Chevrolet

163

 

37

48

2

9

United States
United States

 Noah Gragson

Chevrolet

163

1.858

6

45

3

11

United States
United States

 Justin Haley

Chevrolet

163

6.340

8

46

4

8

United States
United States

 Daniel Hemric

Chevrolet

163

7.971

 

46

5

20

United States
United States

 Harrison Burton

Toyota

163

9.323

 

34

6

7

United States
United States

 Justin Allgaier

Chevrolet

163

10.481

1

41

7

10

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain

Chevrolet

163

12.182

 

47

8

19

United States
United States

 Brandon Jones

Toyota

163

12.636

 

29

9

98

United States
United States

 Chase Briscoe

Ford

163

12.869

40

40

10

21

Anthony Alfredo

Chevrolet

163

16.186

 

27

11

1

United States
United States

 Michael Annett

Chevrolet

163

16.657

3

28

12

68

United States
United States

 Brandon Brown

Chevrolet

163

19.660

 

25

13

51

United States
United States

 Jeremy Clements

Chevrolet

163

20.873

 

24

14

02

United States
United States

 Brett Moffitt

Chevrolet

163

22.721

 

 

15

15

Colby Howard

Chevrolet

163

26.597

 

22

16

22

United States
United States

 Austin Cindric

Ford

163

28.048

68

41

17

18

Riley Herbst

Toyota

163

30.085

 

24

18

74

United States
United States

 Bayley Currey

Chevrolet

163

33.666

 

 

19

36

United States
United States

 Ronnie Bassett Jr.

Chevrolet

162

1 lap

 

18

20

4

United States
United States

 Jesse Little

Chevrolet

162

1 lap

 

17

21

0

United States
United States

 Jeffrey Earnhardt

Chevrolet

162

1 lap

 

16

22

44

United States
United States

 Tommy Joe Martins

Chevrolet

162

1 lap

 

15

23

99

Mason Massey

Toyota

162

1 lap

 

14

24

07

United States
United States

 Garrett Smithley

Chevrolet

162

1 lap

 

13

25

6

United States
United States

 B.J. McLeod

Chevrolet

162

1 lap

 

12

26

08

Joe Jr.

Chevrolet

162

1 lap

 

11

27

90

Canada
Canada

 Alex Labbé

Chevrolet

162

1 lap

 

10

28

92

United States
United States

 Josh Williams

Chevrolet

162

1 lap

 

9

29

93

United States
United States

 Myatt Snider

Chevrolet

161

2 laps

 

8

30

5

United States
United States

 Matt Mills

Chevrolet

161

2 laps

 

7

31

78

United States
United States

 Vinnie Miller

Chevrolet

156

7 laps

 

6

32

47

United States
United States

 Joe Nemechek

Chevrolet

129

34 laps

 

 

33

61

United States
United States

 Timmy Hill

Toyota

87

76 laps

 

 

34

13

United States
United States

 Chad Finchum

Toyota

50

113 laps

 

3

35

39

United States
United States

 Ryan Sieg

Chevrolet

47

116 laps

 

2

36

66

United States
United States

 Stephen Leicht

Toyota

8

155 laps

 

1

37

52

Kody Vanderwal

Chevrolet

3

160 laps

 

1

What to Read Next