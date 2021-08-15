Allmendinger scores Cup victory in wild finish at Indianapolis Road Course

AJ Allmendinger, in just his fourth start of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, scored a victory for Kaulig Racing in the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard to give Kaulig its first Cup win in the organization’s seventh start.

Allmendinger took the lead with two laps to go after contact from Chase Briscoe spun Denny Hamlin from the lead shortly after the second NASCAR Overtime restart. Briscoe and Hamlin had been battling for the lead going into Turn 1 when Hamlin appeared to run Briscoe wide and off the course. Briscoe’s team told him he had to serve a stop-and-go penalty for cutting the course, but the contact with Hamlin occurred before that penalty took place. Hamlin finished 23rd, while Briscoe finished 26th. Hamlin and Briscoe discussed the incident on pit road after the race.

Kaulig Racing is set to go full time in the Cup Series in 2022 and Allmendinger will run a partial schedule for the organization. He has run a handful of road courses this season as the team gears up for next season and this win does not make him eligible for the playoffs. The win was also Allmendinger’s second Cup victory in his career.

With a winner who is ineligible for the playoffs, Hamlin has unofficially clinched his spot in the playoffs despite the 23rd-place finish.

Ryan Blaney took second place, while Kyle Larson finished third. Chase Elliott took fourth and Matt DiBenedetto completed the top five.

A late caution for debris on Lap 72 shook things up as Larson had over a four-second lead on his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Elliott. On the ensuing restart, Martin Truex Jr. went spinning off of Turn 6 — in a day that saw him have to pit early for damage and then later for a loose wheel.

An apparent loose curb off of Turn 6 led to a big wreck that saw Joey Logano slam into a tire barrier after William Byron’s No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet went airborne after clipping the curb and saw the front of his car torn off before going through the grass. Kyle Busch’s No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, Christopher Bell’s No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, Daniel Suarez’s No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet and the No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet of Ryan Preece were among the nine cars involved in the incident. This incident led to a 19-minute red flag with just four laps left in the scheduled 82-lap distance and track workers ultimately removed the curbing from Turn 6 during the stoppage.

On the ensuing restart on Lap 88 in the first NASCAR Overtime attempt, Michael McDowell went spinning off of Turn 6 and collected Richard Childress Racing teammates Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick in a seven-car incident. This incident also led to a brief red flag.

Reddick swept the stage wins — first by edging McDowell for the Stage 1 win after a host of frontrunners pitted on strategy before the end of the stage. He then scored another stage win after the leaders pitted and he stayed out and kept his RCR teammate Dillon at bay. Reddick entered the day plus-15 on Dillon for the final playoff spot. Reddick nabbed 20 stage points on the day, while Dillon scored 17.

The NASCAR Cup Series will be back in action for the second-to-last race of the 2021 regular season next Sunday, Aug. 22 at Michigan International Speedway with the FireKeepers Casino 400 (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

