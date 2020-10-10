Allmendinger repeats at Charlotte Roval in rain-soaked overtime finish

Defending winner AJ Allmendinger prevailed on the NASCAR Xfinity Series‘ final restart in overtime Saturday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, as leader Chase Briscoe spun on the first of two circuits around the oval/road-course layout to give up the lead.

Briscoe wound up 18th after leading a race-high 23 of the 68 laps.

Runner-up Noah Gragson crossed the finish line 1.858 seconds behind the Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina winner. Daniel Hemric was third, followed by Alex Labbe in fourth. Ross Chastain came in fifth.

Austin Cindric, Cody Ware, Jade Buford, Michael Annett and Brandon Jones rounded out the top 10, respectively, for the Round of 12 finale.

Briscoe and Justin Haley were already locked into the Round of 8 thanks to previous wins in the three-race slate. Cindric, Gragson, Jones, Chastain, Ryan Sieg (finished 21st) and Justin Allgier (23rd) all advanced based on points.

That left Annett, Riley Herbst (12th), Brandon Brown (finished 26th) and Harrison Burton (33rd) to be cut from the title run.

Rain fell early in Concord, North Carolina, starting after the first caution came out on Lap 3 due to Brett Moffitt‘s spin. The weather drew its own yellow, and teams changed their tires to Goodyear‘s wet radials.

The race went 30 eventful laps before NASCAR trigged a red flag for standing water. The on-track pause lasted 38 minutes and 22 seconds. Action restarted with seven laps to go in Stage 2, which Briscoe ended up winning after the leaders spun and piled up during the first go-around. Cindric clinched a Round of 8 berth at end of the second stage.

Kaz Grala won Stage 1 earlier on Lap 20. Gragson earned his Round of 8 spot based on points at the conclusion of the first stage.

Burton‘s day and postseason ended prematurely on Lap 37 after issues with his No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota left him stuck on the course, unable to get back running on track.

Haley‘s No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet crashed into a wall on Lap 33 that took his car out of contention, but Haley was already safe in the playoffs with the previous win.

There were 11 cautions overall, including the two stage breaks and single red flag.

Up next, the NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Kansas Speedway for the Round of 8 opener next Saturday (7 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

