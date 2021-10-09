Allmendinger reflects on winning third straight Roval race
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
AJ Allmendinger talks about winning his third straight race at Charlotte Motor Speedway's Roval in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
AJ Allmendinger talks about winning his third straight race at Charlotte Motor Speedway's Roval in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
AJ Allmendinger scores his fifth Xfinity Series win of the season.
She’s always taken care of her “track family,” and they think the world of her.
The first cut race of the Xfinity Series playoffs is Saturday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (3 p.m. ET, NBC). Here's what you need to know.
The former Charlotte track president is 82 years old, producing a movie about racing, and still closely following NASCAR. He still has more than a few ideas about his beloved sport.
The day “No Time to Die” opens Stateside reminds us of 007’s iconic ride, and how it disappeared shortly after our time behind the wheel.
Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) with a deep 3 vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 10/08/2021
AJ Allmendinger wins Xfinity race on Charlotte ROVAL as 4 drivers eliminated from Playoff contention.
Taylor Rogers, the brother of Tyler Rogers was spotted trolling his brother outside the Giants bullpen.
CONCORD, N.C. — Rarely do so many dynamic factors figure into a 15th-place finish. That’s where Harrison Burton wound up on the scoring pylon after Saturday’s Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, the first elimination point in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs. But Burton’s just-above-midpack result included […]
The Biden White House offers a rationale that says attempts to "subvert" the Constitution shouldn't be protected by a constitutional "executive privilege" idea.
Sheldon encourages Missy to question the Bible. Also, Meemaw is determined to catch George Sr. in a lie, and Mary helps Pastor Jeff (Matt Hobby) search for a youth pastor, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Oct. 14 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
The star stops in at Jay Leno's Garage.
Shams Charania: New York City has determined the Brooklyn Nets' practice facility, HSS Training Center, is a private office building - clearing Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving to practice at home, City Hall official tells @TheAthletic @Stadium. Source: ...
The Senate Republican leader from Kentucky apparently can take it only from Donald Trump.
This is it for Kevin Harvick, a winner of nine races just last year and now on the verge of his earliest career playoff knockout. The steadiest guy in the garage is winless this season — he's on a 38-race losing streak — and needs a big day at Charlotte Motor Speedway to avoid playoff elimination. Harvick has made it through the second round of the playoffs every year since the elimination format started in 2014, the year he won his only Cup title.
The biscuits can be ordered via Postmates from Milk Bar's New York City and Los Angeles Flagship stores for one day only.
IMSA points, results VIR: Tommy Milner and Nick Tandy won their third consecutive IMSA race with the No. 4 Corvette, which started on the pole position.
AJ Allmendinger charged into the semifinal round of the Xfinity Series playoffs with an overtime victory Saturday in the elimination race on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Allmendinger improved to 3-0 on the hybrid road course/oval added to the NASCAR schedule in 2018. Allmendinger took the lead for the first time with 20 laps remaining and had the win in sight — he had a nine-second lead — when Tommy Joe Martins brought out the caution with four laps remaining.
Michigan's exciting 32-29 victory over Nebraska picked up heavy social media buzz on a wild college football Saturday.
These two old school muscle cars go head to head in a race to decide who's faster: GM or Mopar?