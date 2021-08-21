Allmendinger after Michigan win: ‘I don’t want to wake up from this dream’
AJ Allmendinger follows up his NASCAR Cup Series win last week at Indy with a NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Michigan International Speedway.
AJ Allmendinger wins a wild NASCAR Xfinity Series race that saw a triple-overtime finish at Michigan International Speedway.
Ty Gibbs spins to bring out a late caution during NASCAR Overtime at Michigan International Speedway for the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
NASCAR Xfinity Michigan results and points standings: AJ Allmendinger overcame three overtime restarts to win at Michigan International Speedway.
Josh Berry opened his week by revealing he’d have full-time driving duties for JR Motorsports in 2022. Any earned mojo from the announcement carried into the weekend, where he reaffirmed he’s still a more-than-capable part-timer in the NASCAR Xfinity Series ranks this season. Berry dazzled again in his first career start at Michigan International Speedway, […]
