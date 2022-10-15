Allmendinger leads Xfinity to green at Las Vegas
AJ Allmendinger leads the NASCAR Xfinity Series field to the green flag at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Alsco Uniforms 302.
LAS VEGAS — Josh Berry‘s resume would indicate he‘s a top-shelf short track racer, but the JR Motorsports driver may need to expand that profile. Berry‘s No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet led a commanding 65 laps en route to the win in the Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Saturday — his second […]
CONCORD, N.C. — Hendrick Motorsports has named Blake Harris as the crew chief for Alex Bowman and the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 team for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. In 2022, the 35-year-old Harris has led driver Michael McDowell to a career-best season with 12 top-10 finishes in 32 Cup Series starts […]
Busch details the things he still wants to accomplish racing at the Cup Series level after announcing his step back from full-time status.
Listen to AJ Allmendinger detail his Xfinity Series pole run at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, edging Trevor Bayne under the lights.
Noah Gragson maintains the lead at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and takes Stage 2, his 14th stage win of the 2022 Xfinity Series season.
LAS VEGAS — AJ Allmendinger carried enormous momentum into Las Vegas Motor Speedway on the heels of back-to-back victories and a pole in Sin City. But rather than leaving Las Vegas celebrating, luck soured on the No. 16 Kaulig Racing team. A quick pit stop at Lap 162 saw Allmendinger restart third following the final […]
The Padres rallied past the Dodgers with a five-run seventh inning in Game 4 to win the series. They advance to play the Phillies in the NLCS.
Barely a week after setting a franchise record with 111 regular-season victories, the Dodgers see their season end in an NLDS loss to the Padres.
After Alabama's loss to Tennessee, Nick Saban spoke with the media. We will provide you with everything that he had to say following the game.
If Draymond Green exercises his player option for the 2023-24 season, the Warriors' total salaries, including luxury tax, could approach $500 million.
A Dodgers lead in Game 4 of the National League Division Series vanished amid poor execution and puzzling decision-making in a 5-3 loss to the San Diego Padres.
The music is going to stop at some point and both Poole and now Wiggins have their chair. Draymond is still standing.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts doesn't deserve all the blame for the Dodgers' season ending in grim fashion. Andrew Freidman also needs to be scrutinized.
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) Running back Cam Akers will not play for the Los Angeles Rams against Carolina on Sunday after missing two days of practice this week for what coach Sean McVay called personal reasons. McVay would not give further details Friday when asked about Akers' circumstances, though he did say the Rams' leading rusher was not away from the team for the past two days because he was injured. McVay also said the team wanted to keep it ''in-house,'' later adding that the personal reasons cited for Akers' absence are ''more like we're dealing with things internally.