Allmendinger, Kaulig No. 16 to serve pass-through penalty after Martinsville start

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — The No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet for driver AJ Allmendinger will serve a pass-through penalty after the start of Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

The No. 16 Kaulig entry failed pre-qualifying inspection three times Friday before Busch Light Pole Qualifying for Saturday’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM). No other entry in the 36-car field failed more than once.

Allmendinger was not permitted to post a qualifying lap, and he will make a trip through the 0.526-mile track’s pit road shortly after the green flag. NASCAR officials also ejected engineer Michael Brookes for the rest of the race weekend.

Allmendinger, a regular for the Matt Kaulig-owned team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, is scheduled to make his fourth Cup Series start of the season in Saturday’s 400-lapper.