Allmendinger blooms late for Xfinity win at Atlanta; Gragson claims Dash 4 Cash bonus

Veteran AJ Allmendinger rose into contention late and held on for his first win of the season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, prevailing in the EchoPark 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Allmendinger, making just his second Xfinity start of the year, led 37 of the 163 laps in the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet. His fourth career Xfinity Series victory was his first on an oval track.

Noah Gragson, bidding for a second consecutive Xfinity victory, finished second in the JR Motorsports No. 9 Chevrolet, but it was a lucrative runner-up effort. The 21-year-old driver claimed the series’ Dash 4 Cash $100,000 prize as the top finisher among four bonus-eligible drivers. Harrison Burton, Brandon Jones and Chase Briscoe were the others.

Justin Haley, a teammate to Allmendinger in the Kaulig No. 11, placed third. Daniel Hemric claimed fourth with Burton completing the top five.

The complexion of the race changed when three contenders — Austin Cindric, Briscoe and Justin Allgaier — were tagged for speeding on their final pit stop. Cindric had led a race-high 68 laps, and Briscoe was out front for 40.

The rash of penalties put Allmendinger in the top spot for the final restart, and he led the rest of the way.

The Xfinity Series’ next two races are scheduled Saturday and Sunday, June 13-14 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

