Allison Meyerink wins Harrisburg Invitational, Kernel girls golf takes home third

Apr. 11—HARRISBURG, S.D. — A solid team finish and an individual champion highlighted the season-opening tournament for the Mitchell High School girls' golf team Thursday.

Allison Meyerink shot a 5-over 76 to pick up the individual victory in the Harrisburg Invitational at Spring Creek Country Club. Meyerink defeated Aberdeen Central's Kyley Wirebaugh via a scorecard playoff on the No. 1 handicap hole on the course with a birdie on the 13th hole, while Wirebaugh could only muster a par.

The defending Class AA state team champions from 2023, the Kernels as a team finished the event in third place with a team score of 335, seven shots behind team champion Watertown and runner-up Aberdeen Central, which each shot 328 as a team.

Among counting scorers for Mitchell, Maddie Childs finished in sixth place, firing an 8-over round of 79, while Mia Larson and Anna Eliason tied for 18th with rounds of 19-over, 90.

The Arrows claimed the team victory via a fifth-score tiebreaker, as Rylie Redlin's round of 92 around Spring Creek's par-71 layout bested Aberdeen Central's Chloe Vikander's round of 100.

Mitchell's Raegan Sperl and Ava Eliason finished tied for 46th place and 51st, respectively.

Mitchell girls golf hits the links next at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, at Lakeview Golf Course, hosting Harrisburg, Yankton, and Sioux Falls Washington.