Allisha Gray scores and draws the foul

The first round continued Friday with a pair of openers that included scorching 3-point shooting and young players showing out.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski reveals his top picks against the spread for Week 2.
The Braves were the first team to secure a spot in the 2023 postseason, and they clinched the NL East crown with Wednesday's win over the Phillies.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
It's the first meeting between the teams since the Terps left the ACC.
The Suns became the first NBA team to abandon cable earlier this year.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Here's how to watch every single matchup on NFL+, the league's streaming service.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
The decision lies with NBA legend Grant Hill, USA Basketball's managing director, but that will not stop us from advising him on which 12 players to entrust capturing a fifth straight Olympic gold medal.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
Regardless of who's playing QB, a loaded defense and plenty of talent at receiver and running back could carry the Jets to a lot of wins this season. It did on Monday, after all.
If anything, the era of NIL and the transfer portal is leveling the playing field at the top of college football.
The Braves are the first team in the league to both clinch a playoff spot and win a division title.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal has issued subpoenas in an ongoing investigation of Saudi involvement in American endeavors, including golf.
Gauff's defeat of Sabalenka was the most-watched women's singles final ESPN has ever aired.