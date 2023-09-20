Allisha Gray scores and draws the foul

The Wings got over the hump. Their reward: the Aces.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
“I’ll be present at the Olympics, and there’s no other goal than gold.”
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
The game drew an average of over 9 million viewers despite starting at 10 p.m. ET.
Edwin Diaz might have been able to come back and pitch if the Mets were competitive, but given their lost season, the team doesn't believe it's worth the risk.
ESPN's latest attempt to recapture "Rowdy Friends" magic is a mashup with appeal across musical tastes.
These players are expected to return to the court in the 2023-24 NBA season after suffering injuries. How should drafters handle them?
The Huskies are blasting opponents with what may be college football's best offense, so why aren't they getting any love? Plus, we dig into which 3-0 teams could be in trouble in Week 4.
Patrick Mahomes has now received more than $273 million in guaranteed money since he signed his deal in 2020, which is a league record.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Tyreek Hill didn't provide details, but said Patriots fans are "real nasty."
How did the Rams get Puka Nacua in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft?
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don puts a bow on Week 2's Sunday action!
Will the Chiefs hold off the Jaguars in this AFC playoff rematch? Follow along with Yahoo Sports.
The Patriots' defense limited the Eagles to just one offensive touchdown in Week 1.