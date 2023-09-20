Allisha Gray scores and draws the foul

There are only a few weeks left in the 2023 MLB season, so Fred Zinkie reveals a first look at his fantasy baseball rankings for 2024.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Our analysts want a piece of the Vikings-Chargers high-powered matchup in fantasy lineups. What else are they backing this week?
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Ready for the 2023 NHL preseason? It tips off this weekend in the Southern Hemisphere.
Dan Titus examines the power forward position, breaking things down into tiers to help you prep ahead of drafts.
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada offers up a full breakdown for tonight's matchup between the Giants and 49ers.
Phil Sellers is still Rutgers’ leading scorer and leading rebounder after a dominant run in the 1970s.
The Sun advance to their fifth straight WNBA semifinals.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The Wings got over the hump. Their reward: the Aces.
The game drew an average of over 9 million viewers despite starting at 10 p.m. ET.
“I’ll be present at the Olympics, and there’s no other goal than gold.”
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
Edwin Diaz might have been able to come back and pitch if the Mets were competitive, but given their lost season, the team doesn't believe it's worth the risk.
Dan Titus examines the loaded point guard position, breaking things down into tiers to help you prep ahead of drafts.