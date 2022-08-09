Allisha Gray with an And One vs. New York Liberty

Reuters

U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm, which specializes in mobile phone chips, was one of GlobalFoundries' first customers to sign a long-term agreement in 2021, covering multiple geographies and technologies, according to a press release published by the firms. GlobalFoundries Chief Executive Thomas Caulfield said in a statement that having Qualcomm as a long-term customer of its upstate New York factory would help, along with federal and state funding, to expand the company's U.S. manufacturing footprint. The U.S. Senate last month passed sweeping legislation to subsidise the domestic semiconductor industry, providing about $52 billion in government subsidies for semiconductor production and an investment tax credit for chip plants estimated to be worth $24 billion.