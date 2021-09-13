Allisha Gray with an And One vs. Las Vegas Aces
Allisha Gray (Dallas Wings) with an And One vs. Las Vegas Aces, 09/13/2021
A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces) with a 2-pointer vs. Dallas Wings, 09/13/2021
The Bucks have filled their two-way contracts.
Every time the Kansas City Chiefs needed a big play on Sunday, their magician under center produced the kind of mesmerizing moment that left the Cleveland Browns shaking their heads in awe and frustration. There was Patrick Mahomes' 75-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill, where he lofted the ball deep downfield and his wide receiver made an incredible adjustment. “That's Patrick Mahomes being Patrick Mahomes,” Hill said.
Lightning-fast analysis of the #Chiefs' Week 1 game against the #Browns
National media reactions didn't have the best things to say about the #Bills:
The Texans want a lot for quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Texans reportedly could have had a lot for Watson. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that, before the draft, the Texans could have had three first-round picks and three third-round picks for Watson. The Texans declined. Glazer adds that four teams were interested in Watson, [more]
Will Cam Newton sign with the Washington Football Team after Ryan Fitzpatrick's injury? Newton's former coach, Ron Rivera, put an end to that speculation Monday.
Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was ejected for shoving a Chiefs assistant coach, but it was what Harrison did earlier that drew Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s ire.
Emma Raducanu underlined her new status as a global superstar on Monday with a string of prime-time television appearances on American breakfast shows, describing her stay in New York as “the best time of my life”.
Bill Belichick probably loved Mac Jones' reasoning for refusing to keep his first touchdown ball.
Rookie wide receivers is a winner. Aaron Rodgers is a loser. Fans of the Washington Football Team are in need of a bath.
The landscape of teams interested in a Ben Simmons trade seemed settled, but at least one suitor apparently is still lurking in the dark. By Adam Hermann
Best photos: Vitor Belfort knocked out Evander Holyfield on Saturday in Hollywood, Florida.
As it's been for a while, the Giants and Dodgers top our MLB Power Rankings, although another NL team looks like a serious threat in October.
Transgender mixed martial arts fighter Alana McLaughlin, a biological male, defeated her opponent via rear-naked choke in a Friday debut fight.
Not many players get ejected on the first play of the game. Parker Lewis did just that against Stanford.
USC president Carol Folt and athletic director Mike Bohn can no longer delay firing football coach Clay Helton, a good man who is a bad fit to lead the Trojans.
Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett won’t argue with the NFL’s decision to eject teammate Ronnie Harrison Jr. from Sunday’s game. He said Harrison has to keep his poise. Garrett, though, wants to know why Chiefs running backs coach Greg Lewis also wasn’t ejected. “I saw [Harrison],” Garrett said after the game, via Nate Ulrich of [more]
It's never too early to improve your fantasy team. Andy Behrens breaks down the top waiver wire targets for Week 2, including a rookie RB everyone should consider.
Texas falls out of the top 25 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll.