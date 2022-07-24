Allisha Gray with an And One vs. Indiana Fever
Allisha Gray (Dallas Wings) with an And One vs. Indiana Fever, 07/24/2022
Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch were disqualified from the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway after failing post-race inspection. Chase Elliott was declared the winner.
Initial winner Denny Hamlin's car fails postrace inspection and Chase Elliott is declared the winner of Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at Pocono Raceway.
Chase Elliott is declared the winner at Pocono after the top two cars of Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch each failed inspection after the race.
Kyle Busch discusses his finish Sunday at Pocono Raceway. He originally finished second but was disqualified in post-race inspection.
NASCAR Cup Series Managing Director Brad Moran details the issues that got the Nos. 11 and 18 disqualified at Pocono Raceway.
LONG POND, Pa. — The Nos. 11 and 18 cars of Joe Gibbs Racing were disqualified following Sunday‘s NASCAR Cup Series event at Pocono Raceway. RELATED: Official race results The ruling after post-race inspection meant Chase Elliott was the official winner of the M&M‘s Fan Appreciation 400. Tyler Reddick moved up to second, Daniel Suárez […]
rap-up of all three NASCAR series races at Pocono Raceway. Chase Elliott wins Cup Series M&M’S Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono. (Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports)
