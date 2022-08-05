Allisha Gray with a First Basket of The Game vs. Las Vegas Aces
Allisha Gray (Dallas Wings) with a First Basket of The Game vs. Las Vegas Aces, 08/04/2022
When Chloe Kelly whipped off her top to celebrate England’s Euros trophy winning goal, she could not have known the impact of a simple act. But in revealing her sports bra, to a packed out Wembley and millions watching on TV, the 24-year-old brokered a much-needed conversation around bras and breasts in sport.
"So they're gonna play 29 times and their mantra is we wanna play less golf."
O'Neal responded to some recent criticism from seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry.
Gabe Kapler was ejected for the first time during his Giants tenure.
Exactly 365 days ago, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told his former Arkansas teammate and former Cowboys head coach, Jimmy Johnson, that he was putting Johnson in the Cowboys Ring of Honor. Johnson responded by asking Jones, “While I’m alive?” Their family feud apparently isn’t dead almost 30 years after an acrimonious split in the 1994 [more]
Tom Brady turned 45 years old on Wednesday. Will Aaron Rodgers still be playing football at 45? He didn't need long to answer that question.
In a halftime brawl, former Rockets guard Vernon Maxwell recalls having a plan to stab Hakeem Olajuwon with broken glass before police came in — with guns drawn — to break it up.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said an ayahuasca experience helped improve his mental health and changed his mindset before his back-to-back MVP years.
John Daly on the LIV Series: "It's a big party, they play for a lot of money."
Logan Webb had a simple response to new San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto's comments.
The "Daily Show" host spots "one of the funniest moments" of Jones' defamation trial.
The Giants have lost eight straight to the Dodgers and continue to slide in the Wild Card race. The frustration is boiling over on the field.
The first legal challenge to the PGA Tour’s stand against LIV Golf will come Tuesday in San Jose, California.
Commissioner Roger Goodell has the power to personally handle the Deshaun Watson appeal hearing. He will not be exercising it. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Goodell will not be handling the Watson appeal. He will designate the matter to someone outside the league office. We don’t know who that is. A decent [more]
In an appearance on ESPN's "NBA Today," Robertson was interviewed by host Malika Andrews on the life of Bill Russell.
The past few days of practice show again why the Eagles are better off with Jalen Hurts over Carson Wentz at quarterback.
Money doesn't matter to the Phillies nearly as much as performance, and this is evidenced by the release of Didi Gregorius. By Jim Salisbury
The basketball world, and beyond, reacted with both shock and support for Griner.
The NFL kicks off its preseason slate Thursday with the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars.
