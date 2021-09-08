Allisha Gray with a Deep 3 vs. Connecticut Sun
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Allisha Gray (Dallas Wings) with a Deep 3 vs. Connecticut Sun, 09/07/2021
Allisha Gray (Dallas Wings) with a Deep 3 vs. Connecticut Sun, 09/07/2021
Marina Mabrey (Dallas Wings) with a 3-pointer vs. Connecticut Sun, 09/07/2021
Alexander Zverev's ill-timed joke at the US Open has not been received well.
Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown has a history of allegedly not paying what he owes, or at least not wanting to pay. The latest effort has resulted in a creative (at best) and frivolous (at worst) effort to throw mud at one of his former agents. Based on an item from Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com, KCB [more]
Want to see how your fantasy running backs stack up at the position? Check out our Week 1 rankings.
Albert Pujols belted a first-inning home run in his return to St. Louis, and the Dodgers homered four times in all to beat the Cardinals 7-2 on Tuesday.
The technique has been branded ‘illegal’ and ‘career-ending’ amid growing calls for it to be banned from the UFC
It was not immediately apparent why Carlos Alcaraz could not continue in the quarterfinal match, though he did have tape on his left thigh area.
Lionel Messi was warming up for a match against Brazil when he hit an unreal shot into the corner of the net that had the whole world watching.
The Marvel actor followed his box office hit with a smashing success on the mound.
Saints running back Latavius Murray declined a pay cut, so he’s getting cut. The Saints are releasing Murray after they asked him to take a pay cut and he refused, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Murray was due a $2.95 million base salary this season, which is a lot to pay a backup running back. [more]
Yahoo Fantasy analysts Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don offer some last minute draft advice for fantasy managers.
The Yankees' lineup is struggling of late, and a change is needed. Here's how they should do it.
The Giants set a season-high with 10extra-base hits in Tuesday's win over the Rockies.
The first week of the college football season is in the books and the results have caused some big changes in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.
Matt Harmon, Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don get together to make some bold predictions about the upcoming fantasy football season, including the top fantasy players at each position, best fantasy rookies, RBs that will rise out of the “Dead Zone” and most disrespected WR.
Joaquin Niemann finished his final round at the Tour Championship in record time, but his jogging came with a comical surprise after the 18th hole.
Leylah Fernandez listened to her coach — her father, Jorge — and kept her dream alive with an upset of Elina Svitolina in the U.S. Open quarterfinals.
Rajon Rondo revealed some names of who he is excited to play with on the Los Angeles Lakers next season.
Here's a look back on how the American players performed at Inverness Club with a subjective grade attached.
So, you've finished your drafts, and maybe you're a bit uneasy about your rosters. Or maybe you feel you could've gotten someone else. Don't worry, Andy Behrens has you covered.