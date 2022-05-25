Allisha Gray with a Deep 3 vs. Connecticut Sun
Allisha Gray (Dallas Wings) with a Deep 3 vs. Connecticut Sun, 05/24/2022
The A-lister oozed glamour in her stunning Dolce and Gabbana gown.
Milwaukee has placed Hunter Renfroe, Freddy Peralta and Willy Adames on the injured list all within the last week
Sadly, a toxicology report on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins released this week shows that Haskins died like other promising young athletes, celebrities and everyday people: bad judgment in South Florida, party central.
Suns coach Monty Williams took issue with Deandre Ayton during Phoenix's season-ending Game 7 loss to the Mavericks.
Reggie Miller discusses Steph Curry's penchant for shimmying after scoring by recalling an opponent who vexed him for similar celebrations.
Warriors owner Joe Lacob said former Golden State coach Mark Jackson “couldn’t get along with anybody else in the organization.”
The Cardinals slugger’s production over the last 15 games likely has never been seen in Major League Baseball history.
Jack Nicklaus likes to talk and be talked about. But not like this.
Steph Curry, LeBron James and other NBA players supported Steve Kerr's message to politicians in the wake of the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
New Yorks Aaron Judge explains his perspective on the suspension of his teammate Josh Donaldson, following controversial comments made during Saturdays game.
Arch Manning is coming back to Athens
Jim “Bones” Mackay finished his laundry, packed his car and began the four-hour drive from Southern Hills to Colonial, this time with a special souvenir riding shotgun. This was the first time he left the golf course with the pin flag from the 18th hole, where Justin Thomas rapped in the final par putt to capture the PGA Championship in a three-hole playoff. The tradition is for the caddie to get the flag — his trophy — except that Phil Mickelson had his own tradition of flags going on the kitchen wall of his late grandfather, starting with his first PGA Tour title he won as an amateur.
The fall-out from Greg Norman’s controversial comments regarding the Jamal Khashoggi murder continues to play havoc with the launch of the Saudi rebel circuit with Alexandra Palace backing out of staging the glitzy “draft” party on the eve of the opening $25million tournament in St Albans in two weeks’ time.
A wild video has emerged of Calgary Stampeders receiver and ex-NFLer Brendan Langley brawling it out with a United Airlines employee.
Here's what Marshawn Lynch told Kevin Hart about it in a recent episode of Cold as Balls.
Ahead of Game 4 of the 2022 Western Conference Finals, Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr addresses the media after a deadly shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
Draymond Green was at the center of a feel-good moment during Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.
A side benefit to being drafted by the Chiefs: a chance to sample the barbecue around town.
One of the women accusing Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct while she gave him a massage said she felt threatened by a comment he made following a therapy session. Appearing on HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel,” Ashley Solis, one of 22 women who have sued Watson over allegations he behaved inappropriately with them, provided graphic details of an encounter with the three-time Pro Bowler. During the interview which aired Tuesday night, Solis and another massage therapist, Kyla Hayes, both provided details of their meetings with Watson, who has been accused of sexual assault and harassment during massages he received while playing for the Houston Texans.
Zak Hanshew shares his first 2022 NBA mock draft, providing player breakdowns, team fits and fantasy outlooks for 30 top prospects. (James Snook-USA TODAY Sports)