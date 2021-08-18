Allisha Gray with a Buzzer Beater vs. Chicago Sky

Trojan Sports

Freshman tight end Michael Trigg seemed hesitant to step into the spotlight after practice Tuesday, as reporters gathered off to the sideline with cameras and tape recorders. Teammates Korey Foreman and Malcolm Epps made Trigg aware that the group was indeed waiting for him and prodded him along to take his moment as the story of the day. Because during practice, well, Trigg was far more assertive in drawing all eyes his way while delivering the two best highlights of the afternoon and having a breakout performance during USC's 10th practice of fall camp.