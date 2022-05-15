Allisha Gray with a 3-pointer vs. New York Liberty
Allisha Gray (Dallas Wings) with a 3-pointer vs. New York Liberty, 05/15/2022
Betnijah Laney (New York Liberty) with a First Basket of The Game vs. Dallas Wings, 05/15/2022
Betnijah Laney (New York Liberty) with a 2-pointer vs. Dallas Wings, 05/15/2022
Even Greg Norman’s former allies, team-mates and devotees are turning on the Australian, as the fallout of the Saudi rebel circuit becomes ever more personal.
Giannis Antetokounmpo shares what he told Jayson Tatum during a moment the two shared following an incredible seven-game series between the Celtics and Bucks.
Born and raised in Fayetteville, Friday night’s top-25 showdown between Arkansas and Vanderbilt was no different than any other big-time game Grant Harmon has attended at Baum-Walker Stadium through the years. “We were just sitting there watching the game and then we could hear some commotion, I guess a few rows above us,” Harmon told HawgBeat.
K.H. Lee repeated on Sunday at the AT&T Byron Nelson, but his check was even larger this time around.
Frank Gore's second boxing match went much better for him.
Alex Cejka is the second player in two days to get bounced from the PGA Tour Champions major.
Ben Golliver: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo after season-ending Game 7 loss to Celtics: "Legs heavy. Body heavy. Mind heavy. Everything was heavy." Source: Twitter @BenGolliver What's the buzz on Twitter? John Karalis @ John_Karalis Jaylen: Giannis ...
The network reportedly "soured" on Brees as an in-game analyst.
K.H. Lee ran across the fairway to try to get a better view of the key shot in his second consecutive victory in the Byron Nelson. The South Korean must have known it would be close, same as the low-scoring drama around him that included hometown favorite Jordan Spieth and a couple of other major winners in Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas. Lee's 240-yard shot on the par-5 12th hole stopped less than 5 feet from the pin, and the eagle put him in front for good Sunday on the way to a 9-under 63 and a one-shot victory over Spieth at birdie-besieged TPC Craig Ranch.
Rob Gronkowski's ominous comment on an Instagram post might suggest that he's planning to hang up his cleats for a second time
The Milwaukee Bucks' title defense fell short as they couldn't get by the Boston Celtics. They may look at Khris Middleton's absence due to a knee sprain as the difference between winning or losing this series, especially since it went to Game 7. ...
If we as a society have any sense of collective outrage left in us, Norman as a pitchman should be finished. Done. Gone.
NCAA softball bracketology: How many SEC teams will make the 64-team 2022 NCAA Tournament field? Where and who will they play? Here are our projections.
K.H. Lee went low on Sunday to pick up his second career win at TPC Craig Ranch.
That foul is one officials have not called all season.
Klay Thompson had a classic exchange with Warriors coach Mike Brown after the team's victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6.
Denny Hamlin celebrates with Kurt Busch after Busch wins at Kansas Speedway, handing the No. 45 car its first victory for 23XI Racing.
Jermell Charlo knocked out Argentina's Brian Castano to become the first undisputed super welterweight champion in history on Saturday.