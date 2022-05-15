Allisha Gray with a 3-pointer vs. New York Liberty

Associated Press

K.H. Lee ran across the fairway to try to get a better view of the key shot in his second consecutive victory in the Byron Nelson. The South Korean must have known it would be close, same as the low-scoring drama around him that included hometown favorite Jordan Spieth and a couple of other major winners in Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas. Lee's 240-yard shot on the par-5 12th hole stopped less than 5 feet from the pin, and the eagle put him in front for good Sunday on the way to a 9-under 63 and a one-shot victory over Spieth at birdie-besieged TPC Craig Ranch.