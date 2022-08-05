Allisha Gray with a 3-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces
Allisha Gray (Dallas Wings) with a 3-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces, 08/04/2022
When Chloe Kelly whipped off her top to celebrate England’s Euros trophy winning goal, she could not have known the impact of a simple act. But in revealing her sports bra, to a packed out Wembley and millions watching on TV, the 24-year-old brokered a much-needed conversation around bras and breasts in sport.
Gabe Kapler was ejected for the first time during his Giants tenure.
Exactly 365 days ago, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told his former Arkansas teammate and former Cowboys head coach, Jimmy Johnson, that he was putting Johnson in the Cowboys Ring of Honor. Johnson responded by asking Jones, “While I’m alive?” Their family feud apparently isn’t dead almost 30 years after an acrimonious split in the 1994 [more]
"So they're gonna play 29 times and their mantra is we wanna play less golf."
Tom Brady turned 45 years old on Wednesday. Will Aaron Rodgers still be playing football at 45? He didn't need long to answer that question.
In a halftime brawl, former Rockets guard Vernon Maxwell recalls having a plan to stab Hakeem Olajuwon with broken glass before police came in — with guns drawn — to break it up.
During her Aug. 4 appearance in a Russian court, Brittney Griner became emotional as she explained why she entered a guilty plea in her drug smuggling case.
In an appearance on ESPN's "NBA Today," Robertson was interviewed by host Malika Andrews on the life of Bill Russell.
The Philadelphia Phillies are parting ways with Didi Gregorius, releasing him on Thursday from his two-year, $28 million contract and making room for Jean Segura.
The Giants have lost eight straight to the Dodgers and continue to slide in the Wild Card race. The frustration is boiling over on the field.
The past few days of practice show again why the Eagles are better off with Jalen Hurts over Carson Wentz at quarterback.
Money doesn't matter to the Phillies nearly as much as performance, and this is evidenced by the release of Didi Gregorius. By Jim Salisbury
Three LIV Golf Series players trying to claim berths in next week's first PGA Tour playoff event will have a court hearing Tuesday in California to consider their challenge.
John Daly on the LIV Series: "It's a big party, they play for a lot of money."
Reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu of Britain advanced to the quarter-finals of the ATP and WTA Washington Open, refusing to wilt Thursday after a marathon match in sweltering heat.
The top three players in the world spent the day making history at the 2022 AIG Women's British Open.
For the second time since the All-Star break, the Giants were swept in a four-game series by the Dodgers.
Deebo Samuel and 49ers general manager John Lynch explains the moment they knew a deal was going to get done.
Mike Tomlin talks about his support of increased player safety.
The NFL kicks off its preseason slate Thursday with the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars.