Allisha Gray with a 3-pointer vs. Atlanta Dream

Washington Post

Former president Donald Trump was spotted using the presidential seal on multiple items during the LIV Golf tournament at his Bedminster, N.J., golf course. The seal was plastered on towels, golf carts and other items as the former president participated at the pro-am of the Saudi-sponsored tournament Thursday.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. It is against federal law to use the presidential and vice-presidential seals