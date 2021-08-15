Allisha Gray with a 2-pointer vs. Connecticut Sun
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Allisha Gray (Dallas Wings) with a 2-pointer vs. Connecticut Sun, 08/15/2021
Allisha Gray (Dallas Wings) with a 2-pointer vs. Connecticut Sun, 08/15/2021
Eugene Omoruyi was ejected from the Mavericks' summer league game on Sunday after a flagrant 2 foul led to Chimezi Metu throwing a punch at the former Duck.
A huge fight broke out among fans in the stands at SoFi Stadium during Rams-Chargers on Saturday night.
The opening week featured several strong outings from rookie first-round quarterbacks, including Justin Fields' stellar debut for the Bears.
The 22-year-old shared images on his Instagram account showing him covered in blood and slumped on the ground after being punched on the street.
The Clippers are trading their longest-tenure player for a familiar face.
LiAngelo Ball is grateful for his Summer League tryout with brother LaMelo and the Charlotte Hornets and believes he belongs in the NBA.
Following last night's preseason loss to the Raiders, coach Pete Carroll said the team gave him a chance, but Smith couldn't hold up his end.
ICYMI: Former Texas commit Jaylon Guilbeau announced his top three schools on Saturday.
Paul Millsap, James Ennis and more — there are solid role players still available.
With only a handful of laps to go, Sunday's Cup race on the Indy road course got real wild in a hurry. Who emerged as the winners and losers?
Dennis Scott talks about the trade that sends Eric Bledsoe to the Clippers.
The New England Patriots cut four players on Sunday.
LiAngelo Ball has put in the work.
Ayo Dosunmu and Marko Simonovic made an impact in the teams second-to-last Summer League game.
TAMPA ― On the sixth play of Saturday’s preseason opener against the Bengals, Tom Brady took a shotgun snap and was sacked immediately, disappearing under Bengals defensive linemen Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai. For a few breathless seconds, as Brady was sprawled on the turf, it was fair to question the sanity of playing the 44-year-old Bucs quarterback in a meaningless game. There simply ...
Tony Stewart talks with Chase Briscoe after the late-race incident between Briscoe and Denny Hamlin that cost Hamlin the win at Indianapolis.
A look at what drivers said after Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course...
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez apparently didn't agree with manager Alex Cora's decision to pull him after the sixth inning Sunday.
In the two-plus weeks since Major League Baseball’s trade deadline, buyers and sellers have gone on to assume clear-cut roles.
NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller addressed the media after the NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis about Chase Briscoe turning Denny Hamlin in the final laps.