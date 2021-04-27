Alligator invades Florida soccer practice

In footage shared on social media, Toronto players can be seen posing for photos from a distance as well as screaming and shouting as they scramble away from the reptile.

A man in a golf cart can also be seen trying to usher the alligator off the training pitch.

Toronto FC is training in Orlando due to COVID-related travel restrictions and they are preparing to play against Cruz Azul of Mexico, in the first leg of CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday (April 27).

