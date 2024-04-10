Allie Scritchfield scores 50th career goal in four-goal game

Apr. 9—CRESAPTOWN — Allie Scritchfield scored four goals in Monday's game, including her 50th in her career, to lead Calvary to a 6-1 win over Heritage.

Scritchfield contributed on five of the six goals for the Eagles (2-0).

At the 12:36 mark in the first half, Scritchfield placed a corner kick inside the six-yard box to Reagan Getz who scored the game's opening goal.

Scritchfield's first goal came at the 20:12 mark when Reagan Weeks set her up from the outside left corner.

Heritage responded at the 27:21 mark on a Hope McDaniel unassisted goal as she intercepted a misplayed ball and scored, cutting Calvary's halftime lead to 2-1.

At the 51:37 mark of the second half, Lauren Engle sent a pass to Scritchfield just outside the 18-yard box.

As she fell to the ground, Scritchfield fired and scored her 50th career goal.

After beating a defender, Dana Baker sent a pass to Bethany Carrington who scored to put the Eagles up 4-1.

Scritchfield ended the game with a pair of unassisted goals at the 58:36 and 60:16 marks.

Selah Livengood saved eight shots for Calvary.

Aleshia-Rae Terry recorded 11 saves for Heritage while Roxy Renner added two.

The Eagles had the advantage in shots 23-8 and corner kicks 7-2.

Calvary heads to Virginia Academy on Friday at 4:15 p.m.