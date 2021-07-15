Allie Quigley Wins 3rd Mountain Dew 3-Point Contest
Watch as Allie Quigley comes through in the clutch to secure her 3rd 3-Point Contest.
Thankfully, it's a warmup for the Olympics this summer.
What a postseason for Booker.
A day after his comments about LA Angels and MLB All-Star Shohei Ohtani sparked outrage, Stephen A. Smith opened "First Take" on ESPN with an apology.
Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis first crossed paths at a high school track meet, and more than four years later, they're both competing in Tokyo.
One of the most memorable moments in United States Olympic history is when Kerri Strug took to the vault at the 1996 Atlanta games. This was during the group final, and it was the last event for the U.S. women's team. If Strug nailed her vault, the team would win. Strug landed badly on her first attempt, tearing two ligaments in her ankle. But she went ahead with her second attempt anyway, sticking the landing and then immediately propping herself up on only one foot. Later, she was famously car
Dustin Johnson has some ominous history at Royal St. George's, but the place is still among his favorite British Open venues.
The Sixers are starting to field Ben Simmons interest - but they won't be taking just any offer that comes their way. By Adam Hermann
Two former teammates were thinking the same thing after watching Giannis throw down a nasty block in Game 4.
The Milwaukee Bucks evened the NBA Finals at 2-2 with a 109-103 win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 5, Candace Parker becomes the first female athlete on the cover of NBA 2K, Patrick Mahomes clears up his Justin Herbert trash talk, and Travis Kelce drops a bombshell over the pronunciation of his last name.
Tom Brady seemed to hit a nerve.
The NFL didn't record sacks until 1982, but a new unofficial tally gave Jets legends Mark Gastineau and Joe Klecko a boost.
Tadej Pogacar won the Tour de France's stage 17, increasing his lead for the yellow jersey in the overall standings.
One of high school football's most impressive quarterback talents is on the verge of announcing his commitment.
Steelers linebacker Cassius Marsh has spent time with seven different NFL teams, but his time with the Patriots stood out. And not in a good way. Marsh, who was traded to the Patriots in September of 2017 and cut by the Patriots in November of that year, said on Tom Segura’s podcast that the Patriots’ [more]
Lionel Messi and FC Barcelona have agreed to a new five-year deal that would keep the forward at the club with a significant pay cut, ESPN reported.
Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley spoke to the media at their promotional press conference for their Aug. 29 boxing match set to take place at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. The two spoke on an array of topics, but perhaps the talk of the press conference was what Paul had to say about Conor McGregor. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Paul (@jakepaul) Paul notably got a chain of McGregor, which is an image of him after his TKO loss at UFC 257 to Dustin Poirier. ‘The Problem C
" ... If it was up to me, I would have liked it to be done eight months ago, 10 months ago.”
Officially, the NFL says no player has ever led the league in quarterback sacks more than once. But we now know that Hall of Fame defensive end Deacon Jones led the NFL in sacks five times. Thanks to pre-1982 sack totals being published by Pro Football Reference, we now know who had the most sacks [more]
The idea of injecting Jarren Duran into a pennant race just seems to make sense, and as our John Tomase writes, an exciting summer of Red Sox baseball just jumped another level.