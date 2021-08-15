Allie Quigley Drops 17 PTS, 5 Made Triples In OT Win (August 15, 2021)
Allie Quigley scored 17 PTS from off the bench and made 5 three's to help the Chicago Sky defeat the Storm 87-85 in overtime.
The Connecticut Sun beat the Dallas Wings 80-59. The Sun were led by Jonquel Jones who racked up 19 points and 15 rebounds in the win.
The Storm were without two of their stars -- Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart.
Kings broadcaster Mark Jones says Tyrese Haliburton has stacked on the muscle this offseason.
Trevor Bauer and his representatives used bullying tactics in response to new allegations of sexual assault against the Dodgers pitcher by an Ohio woman.
Germany’s defense minister says the country’s military will airlift as many people as possible out of Afghanistan as long as it is possible. Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer told reporters that three A400M military transport planes had left for Kabul on Monday.
Forecasters say the systems will also clear out much of the smoke that has settled in the Treasure Valley.
Spoiler alert! The season finale of HBO's summer hit "The White Lotus" finally revealed who was died at the hotel. And you might have been surprised.
"Training is the process by which you add weight to the bar and get stronger. Exercising is just f-----g around in front of the dumbbell."
A huge fight broke out among fans in the stands at SoFi Stadium during Rams-Chargers on Saturday night.
The opening week featured several strong outings from rookie first-round quarterbacks, including Justin Fields' stellar debut for the Bears.
The 22-year-old shared images on his Instagram account showing him covered in blood and slumped on the ground after being punched on the street.
Following last night's preseason loss to the Raiders, coach Pete Carroll said the team gave him a chance, but Smith couldn't hold up his end.
ICYMI: Former Texas commit Jaylon Guilbeau announced his top three schools on Saturday.
With only a handful of laps to go, Sunday's Cup race on the Indy road course got real wild in a hurry. Who emerged as the winners and losers?
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Denny Hamlin took a long walk down pit road following a chaotic ending to Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. The end result of that stroll was a visit with Chase Briscoe. With two laps remaining during the final overtime restart, Briscoe made contact with the back […]
Eugene Omoruyi was ejected from the Mavericks' summer league game on Sunday after a flagrant 2 foul led to Chimezi Metu throwing a punch at the former Duck.