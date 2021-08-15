Allie Quigley Drops 17 PTS, 5 Made Triples In OT Win (August 15, 2021)

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Allie Quigley scored 17 PTS from off the bench and made 5 three's to help the Chicago Sky defeat the Storm 87-85 in overtime.

Recommended Stories