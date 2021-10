Associated Press

If Chris Taylor could do it all over, he would've stopped at second base on Cody Bellinger's ninth-inning single. “As I was rounding second, I saw (right fielder Joc Pederson) get the ball sooner than I anticipated," Taylor said, “and I thought twice about not getting thrown out at third, and then he just threw it back behind me." The Los Angeles Dodgers had trouble getting all the way around the bases throughout Saturday night's NL Championship Series opener.