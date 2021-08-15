Allie Quigley with an Assist vs. Seattle Storm
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Allie Quigley (Chicago Sky) with an Assist vs. Seattle Storm, 08/15/2021
Allie Quigley (Chicago Sky) with an Assist vs. Seattle Storm, 08/15/2021
Kennedy Burke (Seattle Storm) with a Block vs. Chicago Sky, 08/15/2021
Jake Wolf handicaps the WNBA action for Sunday, August 15 and gives his best bets and predictions for two games with value. (Pat Shannahan/The Arizona Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
The Sparks beat Indiana as Nneka Ogwumike finishes with 12 points and seven rebounds in 31 minutes in her first game back after a knee injury.
The Los Angeles defeated the Indiana Fever 75-70. The Sparks were led by Brittney Sykes who scored 16 points and 7 rebounds in the win.
Brittney Sykes Leads Sparks Past Fever With 16 PTS (August 15, 2021)
Layshia Clarendon (Minnesota Lynx) with a 2-pointer vs. New York Liberty, 08/15/2021
Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings) with a 3-pointer vs. Connecticut Sun, 08/15/2021
The WNBA star told Insider "recovery is one of the most important things in my routine" after a devastating injury threatened to derail her career.
The New England Patriots cut four players on Sunday.
In the two-plus weeks since Major League Baseball’s trade deadline, buyers and sellers have gone on to assume clear-cut roles.
Former Penn State QB Will Levis has been named the starting quarterback at Kentucky for the 2021 season
The Clippers are trading their longest-tenure player for a familiar face.
Former NFL QB Jay Cutler announced on Twitter that he's been dropped from an Uber Eats ad campaign due to his views on mask mandates.
It doesn't sound like the Packers have any interest in bringing back Clay Matthews.
If he knew he had been penalized, Chase Briscoe said he would have backed off before knocking Denny Hamlin from the lead on the final restart at Indy.
Eugene Omoruyi was ejected from the Mavericks' summer league game on Sunday after a flagrant 2 foul led to Chimezi Metu throwing a punch at the former Duck.
Michigan State golfer James Piot has won the 121st U.S. Amateur Championship
Former Oregon Ducks guard Payton Pritchard scores 92 points in Portland's Pro-Am game on Saturday.
Here's a look at what Kevin Kisner and the rest of the players who made the cut earned at the Wyndham Championship.
The new Los Angeles Lakers Big 3 comes third among other trios in the NBA, according to Bleacher Report.