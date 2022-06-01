Allie Quigley with a 3-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury

Yahoo Sports Videos

In a four-set thriller lasting more than four hours, Rafael Nadal took down world no. 1 Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinal round of the French Open. 18-year-old Coco Gauff beat fellow American Sloan Stephens to advance to her first career major semifinal, but what she did after the match was even more impressive and mature than her play on the court. The 76ers announced that star Joel Embiid had surgery on two fingers while the golf fan standing behind Tiger Woods at the PGA Championship is taking “hold my beer” to a whole new level.