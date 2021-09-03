Allie Quigley with a 2-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces
Allie Quigley (Chicago Sky) with a 2-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces, 09/02/2021
Don't forget her signature "Good Night" bat.
There were some recognizable names that were among the cuts when all NFL teams had to finalize their 53-man rosters.
Because he's a strong rebounder the Timberwolves could use him some as a small-ball four now.
The Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for Marc Gasol's possible departure, according to a report.
Jermaine Wiggins explains why he believes the Patriots' decision to go with Mac Jones over Cam Newton as the team's starting QB "has the potential to be really ugly."
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley didn't shy away from discussing Tre Bradford, calling it a mistake to bring in the former LSU Tiger.
Carmelo Anthony is amped to be a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, which he discussed after his first workout in the team's colors.
Keith McCants, a former NFL player and football star at Alabama, was found dead at his home Thursday morning in St. Petersburg, Florida. He was 53.
Dallas doesn't really have an open roster spot to give out.
P.J. Fleck was very gracious in defeat. Hear the compliments he gave Ohio State after the game.
Watch Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady exchange friendly jabs with Titans head coach Mike Vrabel in a hilarious video.
The only time the Giants and Dodgers met this deep into the season when both teams were this good was nearly 60 years ago.
Former Colts quarterback Art Schlichter, a bust as the fourth overall pick in the 1982 NFL draft and a man who has been convicted of several crimes, has been released from his latest stint in prison. Schlichter was paroled over the objection of Ohio prosecutors. “My advice to anyone coming upon Mr. Schlichter is that [more]
Even as Stefanos Tsitsipas was performing a reprise of his infamous seven-minute bathroom break at the US Open last night, the tennis authorities were reluctantly admitting that they need to address the whole awkward issue.
The USMNT will have its peaks and valleys during World Cup qualifying, but don't expect a valley on Thursday in San Salvador.
California quarterbacks are leaving the state in droves and starring for teams across the country. And it's not likely to stop anytime soon.
HoopsHype ranks the five players who have appeared most in trade rumors over the past seven days, headlined by two sophomores this week.
Fred Zinkie reveals one player in each of the first 10 rounds who he thinks is being overvalued in fantasy football drafts.
The 36-year-old picked up his second booking of the campaign against Ireland and his suspension means he could link up early with Manchester United.
The Dodgers and San Francisco Giants are tied for first place in the NL West enter this weekend's three-game series. Which team will come out ahead?