Allie Alexander (LeClaire) returns to UWGB as assistant coach

(WFRV) – The Green Bay women’s basketball program announced Allie Alexander (LeClaire) has been hired to join Kayla Karius’ coaching staff.

Alexander was a standout at Notre Dame Academy where she held the girl’s basketball scoring record (1,536 points) up until this past year. After graduating, Alexander had an outstanding collegiate career with the Green Bay Phoenix from 2014-2018 where she became one of the 38 members of the Phoenix 1,000-point club.

Now, she’s coming back home to join her alma mater as an assistant coach under Karius.

“Allie is a tremendous example for young players of what it looks like to stay local, showcase your great talent, and have the community rally around your success,” Karius expressed in a statement. “As Phoenix fans remember, Allie is a competitor and a winner! We are thrilled she is home and giving back to the program that gave her so much. Welcome back to Titletown, Allie!”.

Alexander currently ranks top-10 in program history at Green Bay in three-point field goals made and ranks inside the top three in games played. During her final year with the Phoenix, Allie was awarded the conference tournament MVP as Green Bay captured its fourth consecutive Horizon League Championship.

As Karius alluded to, Alexander was a winner with the Phoenix. In each of her four seasons at Green Bay, she played a big role in powering the program to the NCAA Tournament every year.

“THERE’S NO PLACE LIKE HOME! A dream come true! Go Phoenix!”, Allie said in a post on X.

This won’t be Alexander’s first coaching role. After playing professionally with the Liffey Celtics (Ireland), Wisconsin GLO, and Good Angels Kosice (Slovakia), coaching was the next step. Allie spent time overseas as a coach as well as stops at AAU basketball, St. Norbert College, Eastern Illinois, and now Green Bay.

