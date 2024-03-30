Allianz Football League: Westmeath edge past Down in Division Three final

Down finished two points clear of Westmeath in the league campaign [Inpho]

Jonathan Lynam scored two goals to help Westmeath to the Division Three title with a 2-10 to 0-13 win over Down at Croke Park.

Lynam netted seven minutes before half-time for Westmeath but Down held a narrow 0-8 to 1-4 lead in Dublin.

The game was finely poised with 10 minutes to play before Lynam fired home his second goal of the evening.

The result means Down miss out on the Division Three title despite finishing two points ahead of Westmeath.

Earlier on Saturday, Laois hammered Leitrim by 3-14 to 0-9 to lift the Division Four title.

Down achieved their main aim of the spring by achieving promotion but will be disappointed to have lost a final in Croke Park for the second year in a row, after last summer's loss to Meath in the Tailteann Cup final.

Victory on Saturday would have boosted their hopes of playing in the All-Ireland series this year, but they lacked cohesion and never got their potent attack to click.

In Sam McCartan Westmeath had the outstanding player on show.

He scored 0-4, two from play from wing-back, as well two '45' in the final quarter when the game was in the mix.

Pat Havern scored seven points from frees while Liam Kerr also hit 0-3 from play for Down, who had a nice start with Miceal Rooney scoring after just 12 seconds, Liam Kerr following up with his first point three minutes later.

Both sides were guilty of poor shooting and misplaced passes in the opening quarter but they settled into it and the second quarter was a better spectacle.

David Lynch and Robbie Forde strode forward to hit lovely points from play to draw Westmeath level after 19 minutes.

Westmeath came into the game intent on stopping Down's goal rush of 14 goals in seven games, and they were disciplined in defence.

At the other end, Ryan O'Toole missed the best goal chance of the first half dragging his shot wide of the near post.

While both sides were taking the wrong shot options at times, Down could always rely on the trusty left boot of Liam Kerr and he cut inside Dan Scahill to put Down 0-5 to 0-3 up 10 minutes before half time.

Then Westmeath scored their first goal when a ball dropping into the square was palmed to the net by Jonathan Lynam.

Down held a slender one-point lead at the break but the game was there for both sides.

Minus veterans John Heslin and Kieran Martin, Westmeath were the side showing all the initiative in the second half with Conor Dillon and McCartan on target.

McCartan's pass then teed up Lynam for his second goal, gathering the ball at the first attempt and burying it low past O'Hare to put the Lake county 2-7 to 0-11 ahead.

Down were outscored 1-3 to 0-2 in the final 10 minutes with McCartan's '45's and a point on the break from Robbie Forde ensuring they ended the league with a trophy.

They have little time to celebrate, however, as they begin their Leinster Championship campaign against Westmeath in eight days time while Down have two weeks to lick their wounds before taking on Antrim in Ulster.