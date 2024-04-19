Allerton Park hosting series of races, raising money for charity

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — This weekend, Allerton Park will host a series of races ranging from a 5K to a half-marathon.

The races will take place Friday night and Saturday morning. The festivities kick off at 8:30 p.m. on Friday with a Trail-Glo 5K, run along an illuminated route through the Formal Gardens under the stars.

Saturday will have the 10K and half-marathon, starting at 9 a.m. and running on the Schrother Trails, through the Lost Garden, Allerton Meadow and past the FuDogs. All 10K and half-marathon finishers will receive medals.

In addition, the races are being run with a charitable side. Money is being raise for Make-A-Wish Illinois and those who donate $10 or more will get a special logo on the sleeve of their race T-shirts. Donations can be made by clicking here.

Runners can register for the races here.

