Allen Sills explains NFL's shift to symptom-based COVID-19 testing
NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills explains NFL's shift to symptom-based COVID-19 testing. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus impressed the Bears with a dynamic interview according to a report.
The Dolphins are moving toward a second round of head coaching interviews and there’s word on which coaches remain in the mix in Miami. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, and Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore are expected to receive second interviews for the [more]
It sounds like new Bears head coach Matt Eberflus could bring some Colts assistant coaches with him to Chicago.
As Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has proven time and time again, it’s hard out here for a Black man trying to become an NFL head coach. And even once you miraculously reach the promised land—no thanks to the league’s Rooney Rule, which only serves to taunt and further humiliate qualified Black candidates—it’s still an uphill battle—as evidenced by the unjust dismissals of David Culley (who was recently fired as head coach of the Houston Texans) and Brian Flores (who suff
Tom Brady had some thoughts on the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, who took quite a different approach to his longevity than the Buccaneers quarterback.
Aaron Rodgers is once again the biggest story of the NFL offseason, and his decision will have ramifications that are felt across the NFL.
Eric Weddle and Tom Brady had a funny chat on the field after the Rams beat the Bucs on Sunday
Rodgers is 100 percent sure he will never follow in the footsteps of a retired Packers legend.
When Sean Payton announced that he was stepping down as the Saints’ head coach earlier this week, he said he did not plan on coaching during the 2022 season. During a Thursday appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Payton said that his comments didn’t stop some teams from working to find out how committed he [more]
New York Giants owner John Mara used a phrase that indicates how NFL teams feel about Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson and his trade value.
Sean Payton's resignation adds to the NFL's annual wave of firings following the 2021 season. But which coaching vacancies are most appealing?
Who do experts see winning Bengals vs. Chiefs in the playoffs?
"Something happened," according to a report. What? Well, that's not clear.
Well, this is interesting. Long-time Cardinals reporter Mike Jurecki reports that Cardinals executive Adrian Wilson will become the next General Manager of the Jaguars. This necessarily means that current G.M. Trent Baalke won’t be. Jurecki adds that Byron Leftwich will become the head coach of the Jaguars. A league source tells PFT that Leftwich basically [more]
Expect to hear familiar voices on the NFL Conference Championship games
Michael Lombardi pinpointed one play that probably crushed Tom Brady.
Multiple Ravens' players reacted on Twitter to Antonio Brown posting a picture of himself in a Baltimore jersey
The team is at a crossroads while Aaron Rodgers decides his future, but the Packers probably don't hate their current position.
Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo is 4-1 in the playoffs, while averaging 146 passing yards per game. What can we expect from him against the Rams this week?
Brian Daboll appears to be the favorite to land the Giants' job. But what if he doesn't want it?