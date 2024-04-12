Allen Sharpe named new UAH Women’s Basketball coach

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The UAH Chargers have a new leader for their women’s basketball program.

The school named Allen Sharpe as the next Chargers Women’s Basketball coach Friday afternoon.

Sharpe comes to the Chargers program after serving as the men’s and women’s coach at Wallace State-Hanceville. He led the men’s program to the national junior college tournament this past season and was named NJCAA South District Coach of the Year.

On the women’s side, his team finished 25-6 and made the NJCAA South Region tournament finals.

Personally, Sharpe has a son, Garrison, on the UAH Men’s Basketball team. UAH said in the same release announcing the hiring of Sharpe that they will name a new Men’s Basketball Head Coach as soon as next week.

