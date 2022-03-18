Allen Robinson's top plays 2021 season
Watch Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson's top plays from the 2021 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Marcus Smith discusses the Atlanta changes, running on Easter at Bristol and what's happening with North Wilkesboro and Nashville's Fairgrounds Speedway.
The Panthers will not land quarterback Deshaun Watson, despite a long pursuit. But the team has nevertheless moved to create some financial flexibility for the rest of its offseason. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Carolina has converted $11.765 million of receiver Robby Anderson‘s 2022 pay into a signing bonus. That has created $5.9 million in [more]
Keeping pace in the AFC West is turning into quite the arms race, and now it's the Las Vegas Raiders' turn to try and one-up the rest of the division. The Raiders made a blockbuster move Thursday by acquiring All-Pro receiver Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers to highlight the second day of NFL free agency. A person familiar with the move said the Raiders are sending the No. 22 overall pick in the April draft and additional compensation to the Packers to reunite Adams with his college quarterback, Derek Carr.
All three of NASCAR's national touring series will hit the track Friday for practice at Atlanta Motor Speedway ahead of this weekend's races.
The Packers are sending Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, a person with knowledge of the deal told USA TODAY Sports.
Von Miller shared how difficult it was to leave the Rams, calling it one of the hardest decisions of his life
Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and The Underdog Football Show’s Josh Norris discuss the Rams signing of former Bears’ wide receiver Allen Robinson. What will he bring to the Super Bowl Champions? Could there still be room for Odell Beckham Jr? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.
In a new AT&T commercial, Lily convinces Matthew Stafford to get a new phone, moving from the old phone he's "had for 12 years."
Tom Brady was barely out of retirement when he got to recruiting to improve the Buccaneers' receivers.
After the Packers lost to the 49ers to end their 2021 season, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he didn’t want to be part of a rebuilding effort. While the team remains in good shape, especially with Rodgers coming back, the receiving corps is definitely in rebuild mode. With franchise-tagged receiver Davante Adams being traded to the [more]
Former Buckeye signs with Steelers
By successfully shunning Colin Kaepernick for five years, the NFL has made it much easier to continue shunning him now. That fact became obvious on Wednesday, with the comments made by Seahawks coach Pete Carroll as to the possibility of adding Kaepernick to a depth chart currently led by up-and-down three-year veteran Drew Lock. Carroll [more]
The Panthers did not land Deshaun Watson. Now what?
The Commanders needed a quarterback and believe they’ve found one for the long haul with Carson Wentz. But after Washington agreed to acquire Wentz, the quarterback was criticized on the way out of Indianapolis in much the same way he was on the way out of Philadelphia. Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com reported that some in [more]
The Packers offered Davante Adams more money, but the bridge was already burned and Adams only wanted to play with Derek Carr and the Raiders.
NFL free agency continues to roll on. And while many of the biggest names have chosen their destination, a few key figures are still available.
See how the Davante Adams trade could impact the 1st round of the 2022 NFL draft
The Browns seem to be ready to move on from Baker Mayfield. Presumably, they have an idea regarding where he’ll be traded, if they land Deshaun Watson. Or if they don’t. So which teams may want the first pick in the 2018 draft? The Colts are the first team to comes to mind. It’s unknown [more]
New 7-round mock draft after Raiders acquire All-Pro WR Davante Adams
Since Deshaun Watson needs a few more days to decide if he wants to be in New Orleans, the Saints should make that call for him and move on: