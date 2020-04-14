Allen Robinson's Instagram film review was actually a pretty enjoyable watch

On Tuesday afternoon, Bears' receiver Allen Robinson went on Instagram Live for a "12 with 12" tape review. Essentially, Bears Internet got 12 minutes (get it?!?) of ARob breaking down his own tape, which turned out to actually be an interesting watch.

Robinson spend most of the time breaking down a few plays from the Bears' Week 2 win in Denver, but the receiver was also multitasking with fan questions. Some of the better answers included which cornerbacks Robinson had the hardest time going up against:

Best cornerback to beat in man coverage? That's tough. I've had a chance to go up against Jalen Ramsey and I've had a chance to go up against Stephon Gilmore. Both of those guys are real good in the sense that they deliver a great deal of skill and physicality. You know, they're two bigger corners, but a little bit different size wise – like Jalen's moreso long arms and lanky, and Stephon Gilmore is a little bit more stout. He's a little quicker, but Jalen has the long arms and the long speed, so you know he's able to stay on top of defenders and see the quarterback very well. I think that's what a lot of good defenders are able to do. They're able to keep a hand on their man and look at the quarterback. I think that gives them a very good competitive advantage.

How he feels about teammate Anthony Miller (they're fan questions, idk):

[Miller] is one of those guys who's an extreme competitor. He goes out there everyday and works and wants to be the best on the field. That's not just him – when you have Javon [Wims], a lot of our guys. When you have players like that, when you have a culture like that, that's when you make everything click. That's what makes you able to bounce back – that's what makes a team resilient in everything. You need players like that on your team.

There was even some QB talk (!!!), plenty of film breakdown, and a little bit of news on when fans may be able to get some new Allen Robinson merch (this fall!). Most importantly, Tarik Cohen showed up with a show-stealing cameo:

You're already on Instagram all day anyways, so there are worse ways to spend 12 minutes than watching Allen Robinson break down tape. Go watch it!

