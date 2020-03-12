Allen Robinson weighs in on NFL’s next steps amid coronavirus outbreak

In wake of the NBA suspending its season indefinitely in response to COVID-19, other professional leagues are considering their next steps.

The new NFL league year starts March 18, which also is the official start of free agency. The NFL draft follows in April, but it's possible both events get postponed as the coronavirus becomes more serious seemingly by the hour.

Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson tweeted his support for pushing both events back while also mentioning the league possibly postponing OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

Facts!!! As a matter of fact, they probably should just postpone OTAs and MMC to next year! 🤔 lol https://t.co/75DsBZsMNs — Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) March 12, 2020

The second half of Robinson's comment is very tongue in cheek - veteran players aren't big proponents for the NFL's annual pre-training camp activities.

The NFL hasn't made any proclamations yet, but sports pale in comparison to the seriousness of the current health pandemic. Pushing the league's schedule back is probably for the best.

Allen Robinson weighs in on NFLs next steps amid coronavirus outbreak originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago