Allen Robinson: Versatility of me and Cooper Kupp is a ‘tremendous advantage’

The Los Angeles Rams didn’t sign Allen Robinson just because he’s a bigger receiver who can win contested catches. They see him as much more than that.

Sean McVay has talked about his route running, his hands and the well-rounded receiver that he is, and Liam Coen even said Robinson can do a lot of the things that Cooper Kupp can.

Having those two as Matthew Stafford’s top receivers gives the Rams a nice tandem outside, and their versatility is a huge asset when it comes to play design and route concepts.

While on the Jim Rome Show, Robinson talked about how the versatility he and Kupp have is a big advantage over defenses because it’ll be tough to diagnose exactly what each receiver will be doing.

“We’ve been able to feed off each other off the get-go,” he said. “Being able to just sit down, talk football as we’re watching and going over different routes, seeing different angles. I think that’s the biggest thing is the two of us are guys that are very versatile across the board. We both can do a lot of different things and I think that gives us a tremendous advantage because it’s not predictable at all to what either of us will be doing when it comes to a particular concept.”

Robinson is an underrated route runner, and part of what he loves about playing for the Rams is the opportunity to run a bunch of different routes. He saw the diversity of routes run by Los Angeles’ receivers before even signing with the Rams, and that’s part of what drew him to the team in free agency.

“It’s a system that’s able to emphasize all angles of the cuts when it comes to route running for receivers,” he said. “And that’s something from the outside looking in, before I even signed, was something I noticed. Seeing the receivers be able to run a little bit of everything.”

It’ll be fun to watch Robinson and Kupp work together in the Rams offense because it truly is one of the better wide receiver duos in the NFL.

List