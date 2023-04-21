Allen Robinson trade official, Rams paying huge price for sending receiver to Steelers

Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson, who will wear a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform next season, celebrates his touchdown in September. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

The Rams’ miscalculation regarding receiver Allen Robinson came with a price. A big one.

On Friday, the Pittsburgh Steelers officially acquired Robinson in a trade that essentially amounted to the Rams paying them to take the veteran off their hands after only one season.

In a deal that had been in the works since Tuesday, the Rams and Steelers swapped seventh-round picks in next week’s NFL draft — the Rams now have pick No. 234, the Steelers No. 251 — but the Rams agreed to pay about $10 million of the $15 million Robinson is owed from the three-year deal he signed with the Rams before the 2022 season.

The Steelers reportedly reworked Robinson’s contract but the Rams’ contribution was not affected.

It probably will be the last team-initiated departure by a high-profile player since the Rams’ disastrous 5-12 finish. Robinson joined linebacker Bobby Wagner, edge rusher Leonard Floyd and star cornerback Jalen Ramsey among those released or traded. The Rams also have let more than a dozen free agents walk.

It is all part of the typically free-spending Rams’ sudden austerity plan, designed to create $55 million to $65 million in salary-cap space for the 2024 season.

Receiver Cooper Kupp, who will carry a team-high $27-million salary cap number this season, defensive lineman Aaron Donald ($26 million) and quarterback Matthew Stafford ($20 million) remain as the Rams’ most expensive players, according to overthecap.com.

Robinson’s statistical performance fell well short of the Rams’ expectations. Coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead regarded Robinson as an upgrade over Robert Woods, who was traded to the Tennessee Titans soon after they signed Robinson.

But Robinson caught only 33 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns before he suffered a foot injury that sidelined him the final seven games.

It was not entirely Robinson’s fault.

The three-time 1,000-yard receiver never got the opportunity to establish a rapport with Stafford, who did not throw passes during offseason workouts or part of training camp because of a right elbow condition.

Robinson’s departure was no surprise. After the season, the Rams gave him permission to seek a trade. The terms were agreed to Tuesday, pending a physical that Robinson underwent Wednesday.

The Rams will play against Robinson this season when they face the Steelers at SoFi Stadium.

Woods, released by the Titans in February, signed with the Houston Texans. Odell Beckham Jr., who did not play last season after suffering a knee injury in the Rams’ Super Bowl LVI victory, recently signed with the Baltimore Ravens.

So the Rams probably will be in the market for receivers in the draft and, perhaps, during training camp. The Rams have 11 picks in the draft, though none in the first round.

They have a second-round pick (No. 36), two picks in the third round (Nos. 69 and 77), three in the fifth round (Nos. 167, 171 and 177), three in the sixth round (Nos. 182, 189 and 191) and two in the seventh (Nos. 223 and 234).

Kupp, who turns 30 in June, was the NFL offensive player of the year in 2021, but he is coming off ankle surgery after playing in only nine games last season.

Receiver Van Jefferson, a second-round pick in 2020, is in the final year of his contract. Tutu Atwell, a second-round pick in 2021, showed promise last season after a disappointing rookie year.

Ben Skowronek, a seventh-round pick in 2021, caught 39 passes last season and also played fullback.

Second-year pro Lance McCutcheon played in 10 games last season, mainly on special teams. He had five targets but did not catch a pass.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.